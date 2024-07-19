OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 hands-on: an affordable Android ecosystem

The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 are official, and we’ve got our hands on both devices at the launch event in Milan, with each taking on the best from Google and Samsung with gusto.

Starting with the OnePlus Nord 4, the phone undercuts the excellent Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, two of the hottest Android midrange phones out now. At its price, the most notable win for the Nord 4 is long-lasting software support, though its metal body, quality display, and 50MP camera all look competitive for a midrange.

We’re arguably more smitten with the OnePlus Pad 2 on first impression. It’s the only mainstream Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet at its price, so packs flagship smartphone power, and with a super-smooth 144Hz display, smart detachable folio keyboard, and pen support with up to 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, it could be an awesome option for photo and video editing.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 is a quirky-looking phone in its hero color, Mercurial Silver (pictured). The striated back panel is set against a glass camera surround, and for anyone who’s been geeking out on smartphones for a few years, it feels like a serious blast from the past, echoing old-school Pixels and HTC phones. This is largely down to the metal unibody, making the Nord 4 the only metal unibody current-gen smartphone, owing to difficulties fitting all 11 antennae required for modern 4G and 5G connectivity.

Other Nord 4 colors include Oasis Green and Obsidian Midnight, with all three colors clocking in at a slim 7.99mm. The phone is also splash resistant and the display works when wet – just like the flagship OnePlus 12.

While we wouldn’t go so far as OnePlus and suggest the Nord 4 packs in flagship specs, it’s certainly no slouch with the current-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset powering it.

The Nord 4 also has a huge 5,500mAh battery, putting plenty of flagships to shame, and charges up at 100W for a full charge in under half an hour. The one compromise on the battery front is a lack of wireless charging.

As for the camera, OnePlus loads up two around the back and one on the front. The rear cameras mix includes a primary 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor and f/1.8 lens combo complete with OIS, and an ultra-wide 8MP camera with an f/2.2 lens, while the selfie camera is 16MP with a 24mm wide-angle and an f/2.4 aperture.

In addition to competitive camera hardware are the AI smarts OnePlus packs into its midrange phone, with the Nord 4 following the OPPO Reno 12 Pro by adding AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, and AI Eraser, as well as an updated version of OnePlus and Oppo’s Smart Cutout.

OnePlus Pad 2

Android tablets have struggled to compete with iPads for generations. Apple’s app ecosystem is better than Androids, but Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series and OnePlus’s Pad line have given hope to Android fans, with the Pad 2 looking set to be OnePlus’s most compelling tablet offering yet.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Anyone who read our OnePlus Open review might be familiar with OnePlus’s Open Canvas, an interface feature that supports easy multitasking across up to three apps. While we were disappointed Open Canvas didn’t make it to the original OnePlus Pad, it’s great to see the feature’s tablet debut on the Pad 2. Matched with its flagship power and impressive keyboard folio accessory that can be detached and still control the Pad 2 via Bluetooth, as well as the large, 12.1-inch display, the OnePlus Pad 2 looks set to be an impressive multitasking tool.

OnePlus makes a few smart choices to keep the Pad 2’s price down. Unlike Samsung’s pricier Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the iPad Pro 2024, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro doesn’t have a 120Hz OLED display, instead featuring a 144Hz IPS panel. While it doesn’t get as deep and colors don’t pop with as much gusto, therefore, its fluid smoothness is seriously impressive at the display’s large size. There's also no fingerprint scanner, just face unlock via the selfie camera.

The Pad 2 is also sharp with its 3K resolution, and when matched with the Stylo 2 pen accessory, delivers an impressive 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. This looks set to be a winning match for Lightroom and other pen-compatible apps, we’re looking forward to testing it out as part of our creative workflow.

It’s also great to see OnePlus creating a solid ecosystem for fans. You can control your Nord 4 or OnePlus 12 on the OnePlus Pad 2, for example, enjoy a shared folder across devices and more.

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 4 is available in the UK, Europe, India, and other markets for £429 / €499 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or £529 / €599 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Pre-orders are open now, with the phone available from 8 August 2024.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also launching in the US. A single memory option is available with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, costing $549 / £499 / €549.

We’ve got both devices in for review, so check back in the coming weeks to find out whether the Nord 4 and Pad 2 live up to their impressive first impressions, and check out some of the best budget smartphones and best tablets to scope out the competition in the meantime.