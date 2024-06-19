Reno 12 and 12 Pro AI phones arrive in Europe giving renewed global momentum for Oppo

By
published

Smart AI features and striking, liquid metal styling help the Reno 12 Series stand out in a crowded midrange smartphone market

An image of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro
(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 12 and 12 Pro have been announced for the UK and Europe, packing a boatload of AI features and striking liquid metal design in the hero Nebula Silver color. Perhaps more significant than the phones is what they represent. 

Oppo now has complete freedom to trade in Europe and the UK after a patent dispute with Nokia kept its phones off shelves for over a year. Since the agreement was been reached, Oppo has ramped up European activity, focusing on its Reno line, the Reno 11F, which launched a couple of months back, and now, the Reno 12 series.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

Related articles