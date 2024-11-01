OnePlus announces its most powerful smartphone yet with a Hasselblad camera system

OnePlus 13 has been announced in China, although we will have to wait a bit longer for a worldwide release

OnePlus 13 phones floating next to one another in three different colors
(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has just announced its brand new flagship – the OnePlus 13 – at an event in China. This marks OnePlus' most powerful phone yet, with the company's largest battery and tons of power under the hood – but it also continues the brand's team-up with Hasselblad, with the iconic camera maker helping to design and tune the OnePlus 13's triple camera system.

The cameras in the new OnePlus 13 are not a huge departure from the previous OnePlus 12. Both phones featured three cameras – made up of a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope 3x zoom. Like the OnePlus 12, the cameras in the 13 were designed in partnership with Hasselblad, and feature Hasselblad's legendary color science as well as the ability to mimic the look of some of Hasselblad's uber-desirable lenses.

OnePlus 13 phone in white floating above a white stone
(Image credit: OnePlus)

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

