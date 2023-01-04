OnePlus 11 5G announced with Hasselblad imaging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power

The OnePlus 11 5G has officially been announced in China, with global availability set to follow in February 2023. It's one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and brings back the Hasselblad highlights introduced on the OnePlus 9 Pro (opens in new tab).

The flagship also features a new Sony camera sensor, the IMX890 – first seen on the Oppo Find N2 (opens in new tab), which we got an early hands-on with at the end of 2022.

Since OnePlus and Oppo officially started publically sharing IP, some have argued the OnePlus brand has become diluted. That hasn't stopped the phone maker from launching some of the best phones of last year – the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T being the most premium of the bunch.

This year, though, it seems like OnePlus is skipping the 'Pro' model, and is instead only launching a OnePlus 11.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Confusing names aside – after all, what makes this a non 'Pro' phone? – the OnePlus 11 still looks like a mighty offering. It crams in cutting-edge power with up to 16GB RAM and features a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While we don't have exhaustive specs just yet, we do know the screen's an LTPO 3.0 panel, suggesting it will be efficient and look striking, and you should be able to watch it for ages thanks to the phone's large 5000mAh battery.

One Oppo tech OnePlus has borrowed for the OnePlus 11 5G is SUPERVOOC charging, and with speeds of up to 100W, you can expect nippy top-up times when you plug the phone in.

As for the camera, the phone appears to have the same mix as Oppo's Fine N2, a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 50mm portrait camera.

If you're wondering what makes the 11 5G a Hasselblad camera phone, this refers to the return of Hasselblad's Professional Mode, and the new 13-channel multi-spectral light-color identifying sensor.

With pricing to be confirmed and a global launch set for February 7, 2023, if the OnePlus 11 5G whets your appetite, check back to see if it's one of the best camera phones of 2023 (opens in new tab), and for more detailed information on the OnePlus flagship.