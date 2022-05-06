OnePlus 10 Ultra rumored to be world's most powerful camera phone

Back in February we reported on a leaked design patent that appeared to show an up-specced OnePlus 10 Pro with a rear periscope and small sub-screen and now the rumor mill provides an even more exciting leak regarding the alleged upcoming phone. According to Yogesh Brar, a well-known leaker with a decent track record, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+OnePlus 10 - D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market)D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series7 Gen 1 phone being planned.Complicated timelines & products overallMay 3, 2022 See more

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset

Assuming this phone rumor is correct, equipping the OnePlus 10 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset is big news as it’s an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra (and certainly so in regions where the S22 Ultra comes with the Exynos 2200 chipset). Essentially, the OnePlus 10 Ultra would overthrow the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as most powerful phone on the market.

(Image credit: mydrivers.com)

OnePlus 10 Ultra to feature periscope lens

Can confirm periscope right now, rest at a later timeMay 3, 2022 See more

Within his tweet, Brar writes there is a “focus on cameras” for the OnePlus 10 Ultra but doesn’t go into any detail. However, delving into the Twitter abyss, Brar replies to a tweet from one of his 9,203k followers, saying; “Can confirm periscope right now, rest at a later time.” This ties in well with the leaked design patent which shows a periscope – which we would hope would be a 5x lens.

Read more

Best camera phones

Best iPhone for photography

Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro

Best phablets

best budget camera phones