OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone launches in North America and Europe

In December, when OnePlus released to eagerly-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro to its home market of China, seems a long time ago. The wait for the new flagship for consumers in India, Europe, and North America is now over though, with the phone going on sale today costing £799/€899 for the 8+128 GB model and £899/€999 for the 12+256 GB model.

“We believe the OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-rounded flagship that is extremely competitive at its price point” Pete Lau, OnePlus

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to India, Europe, and North America alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, super-fast charging, and the best performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date – we believe the OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-rounded flagship that is extremely competitive at its price point.”

Redesigned Hasselblad camera system

Shot on the OnePlus 10 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a redesigned Hasselblad camera system that supports OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors – meaning that each of the phone’s three rear cameras is capable of shooting in full 10-bit color. This triple rear camera set-up consists of a 48-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide that offers a offering a 150° field of view and 8-megapixel telephoto zoom camera.

Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile. Debuting on the OnePlus 10 Pro is Movie Mode, which allows users to adjust parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module is covered in ceramic, which is said to provide 30% greater resistance against scratches, as well as giving it a premium feel.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Speed and performance

(Image credit: OnePlus)

(Image credit: OnePlus)

At the core of the OnePlus 10 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which offers industry-leading speed and performance. The processor is enhanced further with a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System, which helps to maximize performance.

In Europe and India the new flagship also boasts support for the fastest wired charging speeds ever on a OnePlus phone – 80W SUPERVOOC, which charges the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in just 32 minutes. Wireless charging is speedy too, with 50W AIRVOOC taking the OnePlus 10 Pro from 1-100% in 47 minutes.

As detailed in our news story yesterday, US customers are getting a downgraded version of the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of charging. While it’s the same in all other areas the US version misses out on the 80W fast charging that powers the phone to full in 32 minutes. Instead, the US version features 65W charging that should give a full charge in around 45 minutes instead. “65W SUPERVOOC can refill the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in 34 minutes and remains the fastest standard for charging in North America,” OnePlus said in a post in its own forum.

The HyperBoost Gaming Engine is another stand-out feature of OnePlus 10 Pro, powering a series of new gaming features designed to deliver a more stable and responsive gaming experience, including General Performance Adapter Frame Stabilizer and O-Sync. GPA Frame Stabilizer aims to reduce frame rate fluctuation when gaming on the OnePlus 10 Pro and O-Sync increases the syncing speed between the OnePlus 10 Pro’s processor and display by up to six times when gaming, reducing touch response times by up to 30 milliseconds.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Variable refresh rate

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, which benefits from improved LTPO technology allowing the smartphone to adjust its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, even faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro did, based on the type of content being viewed. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display has been calibrated at two levels of brightness – 500 nits and 100 nits – which OnePlus says gives 50% greater color accuracy when viewing the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display at low brightness.

Shipping with OxygenOS 12.1, based on Android 12, the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Read more

Best camera phones

Best budget camera phones

Best gimbals for phones and cameras