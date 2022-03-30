Downgraded version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes to the US...

The global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for tomorrow. For all markets other than the US, the new phone, which is all about speed, will be almost identical to the variant released in China, back in January. As detailed by OnePlus in a forum post this week, US customers are likely to be disappointed by a significant charging downgrade.

In the OnePlus forums, the company’s Head of R&D has published a post titled ‘Diving Deep into Performance', the company has run through the specs we are already know due to the earlier launch in China, but the charging speed information is notably different.

“In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SUPERVOOC” OnePlus

“In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SUPERVOOC – this is because 80W SUPERVOOC does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power – the typical standard for power outlets in the region. 65W SUPERVOOC can refill the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in 34 minutes and remains the fastest standard for charging in North America. 65W SUPERVOOC also supports the same Smart Charge Protection feature as OnePlus 10 Pro variants in other regions. The North American variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging,” the OnePlus forum post reads.

In a nutshell, US customers are missing out on the 80W fast charging that powers the phone to full in 32 minutes. The 65W charging that’ll be seen in the US version of the OnePlus 10 Pro should give a full charge in around 45 minutes instead.

"65W SUPERVOOC can refill the OnePlus 10 Pro's 5,000mAh battery from 1-100% in 34 minutes and remains the fastest standard for charging in North America,"

Indeed, the 65W charging will set a new president in the US, being much faster than other Android phones on the market there currently. It’s the Chinese phone brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo that are pushing incredibly fast charging speeds. Unfortunately, very few Chinese brands sell in the US (Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo don’t), so the OnePlus 10 Pro will still no doubt be popular with the US market – it’s just disappointing.

On a more positive note, Oppo has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will retain its fast 50W AirVOOC for the US market – this fully charges the phone in 47 minutes with a wireless charger. The US variant of the new smartphone will also get the same Smart Charge Protection feature as in all other markets.

The official launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be shown online at 10am EDT / 3pm BST on Thursday 31 March.

