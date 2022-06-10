ON1 Photo RAW 2022.5 update integrates ON1 Resize AI and improves NoNoise AI

ON1 Photo RAW 2022 is available both on subscription and as a lifetime license. Whichever you have, this is a free update which will appear as a prompt the next time you launch the software.

There are several new features in this update, but the most interesting is the integration of ON1 Resize AI, previously sold separately as a standalone app/plug-in.

ON1 Resize AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to upscale images for printing at larger sizes. It’s not designed too ‘magically’ enhance low-resolution images, but to allow much greater enlargements from your photos. It does this using new AI-powered pattern and texture rendering.

This release also brings an update to ON1’s NoNoise AI tool which it’s claimed will deliver much improved noise reduction on non-RAW images with a new High Detail mode – which can also be used on RAW files.

A new LensMatch automatic lens correction feature will detect and remove distortion from ‘camera-maker-matched’ lenses which should eliminate the need for external lens profiles, and this tool can also remember and automatically apply any manual adjustments you make in future. ON1 has also added profiles for over 200 lenses.

ON1 has also improved its NoNoise AI tool with a new High Detail mode. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Other improvements in ON1 Photo RAW 2022.5 include better masking around trees and with white skies with the Sky Swap AI tool, and RAW support has been added for new cameras: the Canon EOS R5C, Panasonic Lumix GH6, OM System OM-1, Leica M11, Fujifilm X-T30 II, and Nikon Z9 (normal compression).

ON1 Photo RAW regularly features in our guide to the best photo editing software. It’s a powerful all-in-one program that combines image cataloguing, organizing and searching with powerful non-destructive editing tools, a range of AI-driven image enhancement technologies and a large and varied range of image effects.

It’s an interesting alternative to programs like Capture One and Lightroom, which need separate photo editing applications for many of the features that ON1 Photo RAW has built in. It’s also available in both Mac and PC versions.

ON1 Photo RAW 2022.5 is available for download and as a free trial from the ON1 website (opens in new tab).

