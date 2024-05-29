OM System's telephoto macro lens wins Japanese Photographic Society tech award

By
published

This marks the second consecutive year the company has won the award, after going through major changes in recent years

OM Digital Solutions winners in 2024
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

On Thursday 23 May, OM Digital Solutions Co, previously known to photographers as Olympus, announced that its interchangeable lens, the M.Zuiko Digital Ed 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro, has won the 2024 Technology Award from the Society of Photography and Imaging of Japan. 

In 2023, the company won the same award for its mirrorless camera the OM System OM-1, making this the second consecutive year the company has been awarded the accolade. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

