Official: The Panasonic GH6 will launch on 22 February

It's official: the Panasonic Lumix GH6 will be unveiled on 22 February at 20:00 EST / 01:00 GMT / 12:00 AEST.

This will mark the first full reveal of not only the Panasonic GH6 body – which thus far has only been glimpsed in shadowy teaser images like the one above – but also the camera's full specifications, which until now have only been hinted at.

"Lumix GH6 will be unveiled on Feb 22nd, 2022 1:00 AM UTC," reads the description of the official Panasonic livestream holding page, on its Lumix Cameras channel. "Lumix GH6 is the flagship model of Lumix G Series digital mirrorless camera based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. Stay tuned for launch event!!"

In addition, Panasonic has created a Lumix GH6 countdown page on its website, ticking down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until launch.

Despite the Lumix brand celebrating its 20th anniversary in October 2021, and the manufacturer promising that the camera would launch that same year, ultimately the Panasonic GH6 did not see daylight as planned, with the company issuing an apology for the delay in late December. It then stated, at CES 2022, that the GH6 would arrive "before spring arrives".

So, specs-wise, what do we know about the GH6 right now? The manufacturer revealed very little in the initial development announcement, but it did confirm the following:

• The GH6 will have a new high-speed sensor and newly-developed Venus engine processor

• The GH6 will be able to record 4:2:2 10-bit Cinema 4K at 60p

• The GH6 will also have “truly unlimited recording time”

• The GH6 will also offer 10-bit 4K 120p HFR (High Frame Rate) and VFR (Variable Frame Rate) recording for slow/quick motion video

• The GH6 will be able to record 5.7K 60p video

With high-end 8K cameras now becoming de-rigueur, with the likes of the Canon EOS R5, Sony A1 and Nikon Z9, it will be very interesting to see both the resolution and the price of the GH6 on 22 February.

