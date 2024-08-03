Now you can mount a power bank to your camera, with these SmallRig plates

SmallRig is an industry leader in all things camera rigs. From camera cages to mounts and brackets SmallRig is vital to expanding videographers' interfaces and improving versatility in the field. It has just been announced that preorders have just opened for two new mount plate options.

In addition to producing some of the best camera rigs on the market, SmallRig also manufactures camera battery solutions, and the two new mount plates help more easily incorporate these into your camera setup.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The SmallRig Power Banks Mount Plate Kit and the SmallRig NP-F Battery Adapter Mount Plate Kit will seamlessly integrate into the 'SmallRig Power Supply Mounting Solution Ecosystem', delivering additional power on the move.

Although each is designed to hold different power options, many of the features between the two new mounts are the same, starting with the incredibly lightweight and compact form factor.

Literally pocket-sized, these two mounts weigh just 136g (NP-F Battery Adapter Mount Plate) and 156g (Power Banks Mount Plate) and are a universal fit for the majority of mirrorless cameras. Lightweight accessories are music to any videographer's ears, as keeping the rig's weight at a minimum offers improved maneuverability and results in less fatigue.

On the topic of handheld shooting, the mounts are designed with a balanced center of gravity and are each foldable for varied orientations. The mounts can be flipped 90º in either direction to keep access to the camera's screen, and can also be reversed for "greater angle flexibility".

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Safety is key when attaching power options to your camera rig. Features such as an anti-slip, a locking lever, and a retractable adjustment knob enable the security of the kit, with the added benefit of being quick and easy to adjust.

Other notable features include a 1/4" - 20 threaded hole, a 3/8" - 16 threaded hole, an Arca Swiss design, and for the NP-F Battery Adapter Mount Plate in particular, a built-in dual DC output interface.

Both mounts are available for preorder now with an estimated shipping date of August 26, 2024. Both the SmallRig NP-F Battery Adapter Mount Plate and the SmallRig Power Banks Mount Plate Kit are priced at $59.99 / £60.90 / AU $99.90.

