Now you can mount a power bank to your camera, with these SmallRig plates

Power made portable! SmallRig's new mount plate options enable you to attach power banks and NP-F batteries to your camera

SmallRig Mount Plate Kit
SmallRig is an industry leader in all things camera rigs. From camera cages to mounts and brackets SmallRig is vital to expanding videographers' interfaces and improving versatility in the field. It has just been announced that preorders have just opened for two new mount plate options.

In addition to producing some of the best camera rigs on the market, SmallRig also manufactures camera battery solutions, and the two new mount plates help more easily incorporate these into your camera setup.

