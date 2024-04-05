NiSi makes a splash and adds new Athena Prime cinema lenses in 18mm, 40mm, and 135mm focal lengths

NiSi announces new 14mm, 40mm, and 135mm primes to add to its exciting Athena cinema lens lineup
(Image credit: NiSi)
Last year NiSi announced its cine lens debut with the Athena Prime lenses, which garnered a lot of attention for their full-frame manual design delivering sharp, detailed imagery with minimal chromatic aberration, gentle bokeh, and a uniform aesthetic across the whole set. These qualities quickly endeared them to both narrative and documentary filmmakers.
Now NiSi is expanding the Athena Prime lineup with three new offerings: an 18mm, 40mm and 135mm, all available in Sony E, Canon RF, Arri PL, Fujifilm GF and L-Mounts. Notably, the E, L and RF versions feature drop-in rear filters for convenient use of neutral density or diffusion filters – making these a very versatile lens set.
The 40mm maintains the line's hallmark T1.9 maximum aperture for consistency in performance, while the 18mm and 135mm lenses introduce a T2.2 aperture. All the Athena lenses share uniform dimensions and weight, facilitating seamless compatibility with accessories like matte boxes and wireless follow focuses, as well as simplifying adjustments on stabilizing equipment such as gimbals and Easyrigs.
These new focal lengths will broaden the creative horizons for videographers – particularly the 135mm, extending beyond the original 85mm limit of the lens set. The user-friendly 300° focus ring, robust yet lightweight aluminum alloy construction, and the 10-blade aperture design ensure smooth, circular bokeh.
I'm sure cinematographers will appreciate the expanded versatility of these new lenses while maintaining a consistent color rendition, which is critical for documentary or commercial work.
The lenses are available individually, as an add-on kit for existing 5-lens kits, or as part of a comprehensive Master Kit featuring all eight lenses.
Those interested in the 8-lens Master kit will have to cough up $8,999 (approximately £7,100 / AU$13,600) in any lens mount, while the 18mm, 40mm, and 135mm can be purchased separately for $1,268 each (£1,000 / AU$1,900) – which is a steal if you ask me!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.