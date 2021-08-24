Nikon’s Z series wins four gongs at prestigious EISA awards

No less than four Nikon products have taken home the silverware at the EISA Awards 2021-2022. The Nikon Z 6II mirrorless camera received the “Advanced Camera” award, and the Nikon Z 5 won the “Best Buy Camera”, and when it came to new lenses the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 took home best “Macro Lens”, while the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S topped the “Professional Telephoto Zoom Lens” category.

One of Nikon’s most advanced mirrorless models, the Z 6II was praised for its impressive autofocus system and image processing capabilities, making it a top choice for accomplished photographers. Meanwhile, the Z 5’s full-frame sensor, electronic viewfinder and high ISO sensitivity contributed to its recognition as the best-value full-frame camera on the market. In the lens categories, both the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S were praised for their optical excellence and high-end design.

The award wins show that Nikon's Z-line of mirrorless cameras and lenses continues to go from strength to strength. Here's what the EISA judges had to say about the winning Nikon products.

Nikon Z 6II “Advanced Camera” award 2021-2022

"The Nikon Z 6II is a versatile camera with a 24.5-million-pixel BSI CMOS full-frame sensor which can record video up to 4K Ultra HD at 60 fps. Its next-generation autofocus system can work in light levels as low as -4.5 EV, while two EXPEED 6 processing engines provide faster image processing and a larger buffer capacity for continuous shooting compared to its predecessor. The Z 6II also gains dual card slots, one for CFexpress/XQD and one for standard SD. It can be powered via its USB-C interface and is fully compatible with a vertical battery grip. It’s one of the most accomplished cameras available for serious enthusiast photographers."

Nikon Z 5 “Best Buy Camera” award 2021-2022

"The Nikon Z 5 is a compact and lightweight camera equipped with a 24.3-million-pixel full-frame sensor mounted on a mechanical stabilisation system. It’s very pleasant to use thanks to a large grip, a joystick to change options quickly, a touchscreen and a sharp 3.6-million-dot electronic viewfinder. With a maximum sensitivity of ISO 51,200, the Nikon Z 5 can keep shooting in difficult light. Its 273-point autofocus system is very effective and will automatically identify human eyes and faces, as well as those of some pets. The camera can also shoot 4K video, although with a 1.7x crop. Overall, it’s the best-value full-frame camera on the market."

NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 “Macro Lens” award 2021-2022

"This affordable, compact, and lightweight standard macro lens for Nikon Z cameras provides 1:1 reproduction at its minimum focus distance of 16 cm. The optical design uses both aspherical and extra-low dispersion glass elements to minimise chromatic aberration. A fluorine coating protects the front lens element, and the barrel is sealed against dust, dirt and moisture, allowing it to be used in challenging conditions. It features a silent control ring with which you can set the aperture or ISO sensitivity. When used with a DX-format Z-series camera, the lens has an angle of view equivalent to 75 mm, making it a great choice for both macro and portraits."

NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S “Professional Telephoto Zoom Lens” award 2021-2022

"As to be expected of a lens that’s made for high-end, professional use, this fast telephoto zoom is as advanced as it gets. Optically it’s superb, combining high levels of sharpness with effective suppression of aberrations. Other desirable features include weather-resistant construction, autofocus that’s fast, silent, and accurate, and effective optical stabilisation. A customisable control ring, two programmable buttons and a top-plate display panel provide an unmatched level of control. The result is a fantastic lens that’s ideal for a wide variety of uses, ranging from wildlife and sports to portrait and wedding photography."

About the EISA awards

Every year, the EISA Awards celebrate those new products that combine the most advanced technology and desirable features with class-leading performance. The Awards extend from the most affordable, high-value products to the most aspirational expressions of modern consumer electronics. The continuously changing award categories reflect the evolution of product design and connectivity, but every EISA Award winner remains the very best in its class. See the EISA website for more information.

