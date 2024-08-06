Nikon Zf retro camera with matching 40mm lens drops in price to £2,399

By
published

Nikon's most popular camera is now its lowest-ever price with special edition 40mm lens

Nikon Zf + 40mm
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is a good a day as any, as the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 has now reached dropped in price to just £2,399 at Wex - that's a cool saving of £120

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE was £2,519| now £2,399 Save £120 at Wex&nbsp;

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,399
Save £120 at Wex If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

View Deal
Nikon Zf was £2,499| now £1,835.16 Save £664 at Amazon

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,835.16
Save £664 at Amazon If you don't need a lens, then this deal is the best that we can find at the moment.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

