Nikon Zf retro camera with matching 40mm lens drops in price to £2,399

If you've been holding off upgrading your Best DSLR to the latest and best Nikon camera, well today is a good a day as any, as the Nikon Zf with special edition Z 40mm f/2 has now reached dropped in price to just £2,399 at Wex - that's a cool saving of £120

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,399

Save £120 at Wex If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,835.16

Save £664 at Amazon If you don't need a lens, then this deal is the best that we can find at the moment.

Inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisite, tactile charm. Its precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and marbled texture offer both visual appeal and a rich sensory experience.

The shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials, made from precision-carved aluminum with engraved markings, allow for accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying click, enhancing the tactile interaction.

The Zf's electronic viewfinder, housed in a prism-shaped casing, complements the vintage-inspired controls with an intuitive design. It integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen, enabling easy adjustment of focus points, subject tracking, and display modes without breaking eye contact. The fully articulating screen, which includes a front-facing option, enhances navigation and operation from various angles.