Nikon Z6 III receives 'In Stock' status at B&H. Grab Nikon's latest hybrid flagship camera now

After a long wait and much anticipation, the Nikon Z6 III is now classed as 'In Stock' in the US at B&H. If you're considering upgrading to this cutting-edge mirrorless hybrid flagship, I've listed the retailer's link below to purchase and place your order.

Boasting an impressive array of new features, including the world's first partially stacked sensor and a completely redesigned body, the Nikon Z6 III is set to become one of the year's most sought-after cameras. With its lightning-fast sensor, enhanced autofocus, and superior low-light performance, it serves as a versatile tool for both photography and videography.

As a flagship hybrid camera, the Nikon Z6 III comes with a premium price tag, currently retailing at $2,496.95 in the US

This positions it between the Nikon Zf and Nikon Z8 models in terms of MSRP, and it competes directly with the Sony A7 IV and Canon R6.

Although it debuts more than its predecessor, the Z6 III offers a compelling alternative to the Nikon Z8 for those who don't need more than 24MP resolution and prefer a more compact body. Overall, the Nikon Z6 III is poised to be very popular—though as of now, only one retailer has reported selling out of preorders.

Nikon Z6 III: Digital Camera World's verdict

"The Z 6III promises to be a truly stunning enthusiast-level camera, offering most of the functionality of the Z8 in a smaller body with a lower megapixel count, at an attractive price.

Its stellar low-light performance makes it a top choice for astrophotographers, and its partially stacked sensor should make it a winner for wildlife or sports enthusiasts."

- Adam Waring, Editor N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine