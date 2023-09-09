Nikon Z f: more specs leak, including rumored launch date

More leaked details are surfacing regarding the rumored new Nikon Z f. Ever since Nikon launched the retro-styled Z fc, a full-frame version was likely, making it a potential successor to the 10-year-old Nikon Df; the company's last (and only) full-frame DSLR to receive classic film camera styling.

The latest news from Mirrorless Rumors suggests the Z f will launch on September 20th, with a price tag of $1,999/2,500 Euros. The source suggests retail examples will begin shipping by the end of the year.

A leaked photo of the Nikon Z f (Image credit: asobinet.com)

Other technical specifications have also been leaked, but since we can't verify the reliability of the original source, take these with a pinch or two of salt. The Z f is rumored to have a 24.4MP sensor, with a sensitivity range of ISO 100-64000, and a continuous shooting speed of around 30fps.

Given the old Nikon Df recycled much of its internals from the D4, and the Z fc is basically a Z 50 in a more stylish body, we'd expect a Z f to borrow heavily from an existing full-frame Nikon Z camera. In terms of price and sensor resolution, the obvious candidate would be the Z 6II, but judging by the rumored specs, the Z f may be more than just a Z 6II clone. The rumored 30fps maximum burst shooting speed of the Z f is significantly higher than the 14fps of the Z 6II, and the stated maximum ISO 64000 native sensitivity also beats the Z 6II.

Of course there could be an entirely new sensor at the heart of the Z f, as its alleged 24.4MP resolution doesn't quite match the 24.5MP of the Z 6II. The leaked specs go on to state that the Z f will have "Improved AF compared to Z 5/Z 6II", though this could simply be a result of tweaked firmware.

A leaked photo of the Nikon Z f (Image credit: asobinet.com)

Other specs suggest the Z f will measure 144x101mm and weigh in at 700g. This makes it a little wider than the Z 6II, but otherwise the two cameras are very similar. From leaked images we can see that the Z f adopts a similar control layout and styling cues to the Z fc. Like its APS-C sibling, the Z f can be seen with a vari-angle rear display, along with a small LCD top panel screen for displaying the current lens aperture. The Z f adds a more ergonomic front grip though, and build quality is apparently better. As yet only a black version has been pictured, but we'd be surprised if Nikon didn't capitalize more on the camera's aesthetics by releasing other color variations.

Additional rumored specs:

4K 60p capable

Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery

Powered by a EN-EL15 battery

Z logo moved left

Dual memory card slots

Pixel shift shooting

