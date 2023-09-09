Nikon Z f: more specs leak, including rumored launch date

More leaked details are surfacing regarding the rumored new Nikon Z f. Ever since Nikon launched the retro-styled Z fc, a full-frame version was likely, making it a potential successor to the 10-year-old Nikon Df; the company's last (and only) full-frame DSLR to receive classic film camera styling.
The latest news from Mirrorless Rumors suggests the Z f will launch on September 20th, with a price tag of $1,999/2,500 Euros. The source suggests retail examples will begin shipping by the end of the year.
Other technical specifications have also been leaked, but since we can't verify the reliability of the original source, take these with a pinch or two of salt. The Z f is rumored to have a 24.4MP sensor, with a sensitivity range of ISO 100-64000, and a continuous shooting speed of around 30fps.
Given the old Nikon Df recycled much of its internals from the D4, and the Z fc is basically a Z 50 in a more stylish body, we'd expect a Z f to borrow heavily from an existing full-frame Nikon Z camera. In terms of price and sensor resolution, the obvious candidate would be the Z 6II, but judging by the rumored specs, the Z f may be more than just a Z 6II clone. The rumored 30fps maximum burst shooting speed of the Z f is significantly higher than the 14fps of the Z 6II, and the stated maximum ISO 64000 native sensitivity also beats the Z 6II.
Of course there could be an entirely new sensor at the heart of the Z f, as its alleged 24.4MP resolution doesn't quite match the 24.5MP of the Z 6II. The leaked specs go on to state that the Z f will have "Improved AF compared to Z 5/Z 6II", though this could simply be a result of tweaked firmware.
Other specs suggest the Z f will measure 144x101mm and weigh in at 700g. This makes it a little wider than the Z 6II, but otherwise the two cameras are very similar. From leaked images we can see that the Z f adopts a similar control layout and styling cues to the Z fc. Like its APS-C sibling, the Z f can be seen with a vari-angle rear display, along with a small LCD top panel screen for displaying the current lens aperture. The Z f adds a more ergonomic front grip though, and build quality is apparently better. As yet only a black version has been pictured, but we'd be surprised if Nikon didn't capitalize more on the camera's aesthetics by releasing other color variations.
Additional rumored specs:
- 4K 60p capable
- Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery
- Powered by a EN-EL15 battery
- Z logo moved left
- Dual memory card slots
- Pixel shift shooting
