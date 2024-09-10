Nikon USA adds four new ambassadors: D’Ann Boal, Alex Gorosh, and duo Benjamin and Natasha Davis

The Nikon ambassadors represent the best photographers and videographers working today, and four new names have just been aded to the prestigious group

Nikon USA describes its ambassador program as a 'group of influential visual artists and leaders in modern photography and videography', and four new names have been added to the prestigious list.

In addition to making some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, through its ambassador program, Nikon has created a group of professionals at the very top of the game who are committed to sharing knowledge and guidance with the photography and video community.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

