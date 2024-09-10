Nikon USA adds four new ambassadors: D’Ann Boal, Alex Gorosh, and duo Benjamin and Natasha Davis

The Nikon ambassadors represent the best photographers and videographers working today, and four new names have just been aded to the prestigious group
(Image credit: Nikon)
Nikon USA describes its ambassador program as a 'group of influential visual artists and leaders in modern photography and videography', and four new names have been added to the prestigious list.
In addition to making some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, through its ambassador program, Nikon has created a group of professionals at the very top of the game who are committed to sharing knowledge and guidance with the photography and video community.
Previously the ambassador program has been centred around photography, however, Nikon now states, "As our industry continues to evolve, the Ambassador program will stay ahead of the curve by embracing cinematic and multimedia production, and a broader spectrum of visual storytelling". A clear message as to the direction that Nikon is heading.
The four new ambassadors are D’Ann Boal, Alex Gorosh, and the creative duo, Benjamin and Natasha Davis, and their disciplines span both photography and videography.
D’Ann Boal (AKA Smitten & Swoon) is a portrait photographer recognized for her golden hour tones and dreamy aesthetic. Based in Boulder, Colorado, USA, Boal specializes in child and family portraiture in the natural landscape in which she is situated. In addition to her photography, she is also a workshop instructor, mentor, and speaker.
The second inductee is Alex Gorosh, a commercial and documentary filmmaker from LA, USA. Gorosh has made a habit of making viral movies out of seemingly 'not-so-approachable subjects', such as electronic waste and the cashmere industry.
Last but not least husband-and-wife creative team Benjamin and Natasha Davis. Based in New Jersey, USA the duo stands as the team behind Yamean Studios, acclaimed wedding filmmakers and storytellers. The Davis' create beautiful-looking films that capture the intricate details of the day so that the memory of the occasion can live on and be experienced time after time.
Speaking on the four new ambassadors Nikon states, "These four new Ambassadors are well known for the significant contributions they make to modern photography and filmmaking. As part of their responsibility as Ambassadors, they will offer a unique perspective and style that help advance the imaging industry and shape the way audiences see the world, while helping Nikon develop and respond to the evolving needs of imaging professionals".
More information regarding the Nikon USA ambassador program can be found on the website along with the full list of ambassadors.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.