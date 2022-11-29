Nikon updates its NX Field Remote Shooting System in time for the World Cup 2022

Nikon announced its pro-targeted NX Field Remote Shooting System last year (opens in new tab), just prior to the deferred Tokyo 2020 Olympics. And it seems the Big N has timed the software’s latest update – with improved Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) functionality – while another worldwide sporting event is in full flow, the World Cup 2022.

The remote shooting system is designed for professional sports and news photographers so they can keep up with the on-pitch, on-court or on-track action by capturing or recording from multiple cameras at the same time. If you’ve ever wondered how incredible goal-line or touch-line moments are immortalised at events like the World Cup or Super Bowl – like Richarlison’s stunning bicycle kick in the group stage against Serbia – a remote-controlled body is often the answer.

Version 1.3.0 adds video recording support for the Z9, Nikon’s flagship mirrorless camera, and allows users to alter camera settings, bring up multiple Live View screens from multiple cameras and perform other functions such as stopping/starting video recording all via a tablet device. And of course, all these functions can be performed while recording video.

Nikon says that multiple Live View screens make, “it easier to perform precise operations such as focusing and focus point selection,” presumably because you can keep tabs on up to 10 connected cameras (one master and nine remote cameras) at the same time.

The Big N is also touting better control of remote cameras via the master camera. The connection between cameras and the FTP server used to transfer image and video files will appear in both the viewfinder and Live View of the master camera and in addition, “the types of images that can be uploaded have been increased to enable selection of “JPEG” or “NEF (RAW) + JPEG,” depending on network conditions.”

NX Field is a remote shooting system that connects up to 10 cameras via LAN, WLAN and 4G/5G networks so photographers can fire shutters and change camera settings simultaneously, before instantly uploading images to FTP servers. The software is compatible with a variety of pro-grade Nikon cameras including the Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II and Z 9. For more information visit the NPS website (opens in new tab).

