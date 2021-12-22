Nikon Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 now in stock – we predict this compact lens will sell fast

Those of you patiently waiting for the perfect lens to put on your Nikon Z camera for travel or street photography are now in luck, as the new Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 is now in stock with your favourite retailers for the very first time – but hurry and get your order in, as we can see this lens being a hot ticket time for anyone's kit bag.

Nikon's new mirrorless prime lens is notable for two reasons. First, it's really compact and portable; second, it's really cheap to buy! It would also make a great 42mm equivalent prime lens for the Nikon Z50 or Z fc.

The new Nikon Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 is a fixed wide-angle prime that has a compact design and offers a comfortably broad field of view that suits a variety of applications from architecture to travel, landscapes and street photography.

With a maximum aperture of f2.8 it's great for working in low lighting conditions and produces a shallow depth of field with a sleek and portable form factor, making this the perfect lens for a number of scenarios.

A dual stepping motor AF system offers smooth and noiseless focusing performance that works extremely well when working with both stills and video and the programmable control ring can also be set to adjust a variety of camera and exposure settings.

From stylish food photography to bold portraits, this wide-angle lens is sharp, even when focusing at close range, with a minimum focus distance of just 0.19m.

Those who are also into shooting video know 28mm focal length is a classic focal length in the world of cinematography, and the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lets you shoot stunning footage with ease.

You also do not have to worry about focus breathing, as it has been virtually eliminated, so you can change focus without affecting the angle of view. Plus, because this lens is so lightweight, you can easily shoot handheld or mount it with your camera on a gimbal.

If you want to find out more about this new lens and how it performs, why not read our Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 review?

