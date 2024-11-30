New Sirui 40mm T/1.8 promises spectacular flare in a compact, autofocus anamorphic lens

By
published

Besides anamorphic flare, the lens offers a range of unique bokeh shapes

The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 Anamorphic lens
(Image credit: Sirui / Indiegogo)

Sirui says its upcoming lens is the first optic to offer autofocus, anamorphic capabilities in a compact size. The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 1.33X S35 AF is a lens in multiple mount options that not only delivers the anamorphic format in a compact size, but allows videographers and photographers to customize the look of the flare and bokeh.

The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 will be compatible with four different mounts: the Sony E-Mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds.

Image 1 of 3
The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 Anamorphic lens
(Image credit: Sirui / Indiegogo)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles