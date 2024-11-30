New Sirui 40mm T/1.8 promises spectacular flare in a compact, autofocus anamorphic lens

Sirui says its upcoming lens is the first optic to offer autofocus, anamorphic capabilities in a compact size. The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 1.33X S35 AF is a lens in multiple mount options that not only delivers the anamorphic format in a compact size, but allows videographers and photographers to customize the look of the flare and bokeh.

The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 will be compatible with four different mounts: the Sony E-Mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds.

While autofocus is a rare feature for the anamorphic lenses, Sirui is calling the new lens “the first compact-size autofocus anamorphic lens in the world,” with the lens weighing 614g / 1.35 lbs. Including a stepping motor for autofocus allows the lens to work with features like eye AF and subject detection when mounted on bodies offering those options. The lens can focus as close as .6m / 2 feet from the front of the glass.

Unleash Your Cinematic Vision with the SIRUI 40mm T1.8 Autofocus 1.33x Anamorphic Lens

The 40mm lens has a 1.33x anamorphic squeeze factor, which allows the lens to capture a wider aspect ratio without cropping. In 16:9 mode, the lens will capture a 2.35:1 aspect ratio for a cinematic wide-screen feel. The squeeze factor will also give bokeh an elongated shape, while Sirui says creatives can stay above T/2.4 for a more traditional shape. At T/1.8, bokeh is hexagonal, while at T/2.4, the bokeh is more oval, the brand explained.

Anamorphic lenses are also known for horizontal lens flare, and Sirui says the upcoming 40mm is no exception. Sirui will actually offer two variations of the lens, one with a traditional blue horizontal flare, the second a more color neutral version that allows the flare to take on the colors of the light source.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sirui / Indiegogo) (Image credit: Sirui / Indiegogo) (Image credit: Sirui / Indiegogo)

The Sirui 40mm T/1.8 is built with 16 elements in 12 groups. The lens design also includes a click switch for stepless aperture and an auto to manual focus switch; the Z-Mount and E-Mount variations also have an autofocus lock or custom button. Electronic contacts allow the EXIF lens data to save to the file, while a USB-C port enables future firmware updates.

Launching on Indiegogo, the Sirui 40mm T/1.8 has received more than $200,000 / £157,000 / AU$ 307,200 in initial funding. While crowd-founding platforms tend to carry more risk than retailers, Sirui says the lens begins shipping on December 09 to the first backers, or January 02, 2025 for the MFT mount variation. The lens lists a guarantee allowing early backers to receive a refund if the lens doesn’t ship by January 21, 2025.

Crowdfunding backers can pick up the lens for $639 / £503 / AU$981 on Indiegogo, which is 20 percent off the expected list price. Sirui is also offering a bundle that pairs the lens with a tripod.

