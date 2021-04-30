New iPad Pro and iMac both available for pre-order!

The latest Apple event saw the introduction of the new iMac (2021) and the iPad Pro (2021). Both products feature the new Apple M1 chipset, which is especially impressive in the case of the iPad Pro – as this is the first iPad to ever feature a chipset designed for computers. This definitely makes it one of the best tablets for photo editing.

Meanwhile, the new iMac (2021) comes in a brand new array of fetching colors that will look stylish in anyone's home office. As one of the best iMacs for photo editing, this new iMac is over 50% thinner than the previous generation and features a 24" 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness.

Both of these new products are now officially available for pre-order – although they won't be shipping until the second half of May. If you just can't wait to get your hands on one, check out the pre-order links for your region below!

iMac & iPad Pro in the US

iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from $799 iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from $799

Pre-order now! With the Apple M1 chip, up to 2TB of storage and 5G connectivity, the latest iPad Pro looks set to be the best iPad yet. Be one of the first to pre-order yours here.

iMac (2021) | Starting from $1,299 iMac (2021) | Starting from $1,299

Pre-order now! Add a little color into your life with the new iMac, featuring 7 vibrant shades (complete with matching Magic Keyboard and Mouse!). With an 8-Core CPU, a 24" 4.4K Retina display and four USB 4 ports, the iMac (2021) looks set to be a great piece of tech.

iMac & iPad Pro in the UK

iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from £749 iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from £749

Pre-order now! The iPad Pro features the brand new Apple M1 chip, a TrueDepth selfie camera with Center Stage technology, up to 2TB of storage, 5G connectivity and more.

iMac (2021) | Starting from £1,249 iMac (2021) | Starting from £1,249

Pre-order now! This colorful new iMac family features the new Apple M1 chip, a vibrant 4.5K Retina display and color-matched Magic Keyboard and Mouse.

iMac & iPad Pro in Australia

iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from AU$1,199 iPad Pro (2021) | Starting from AU$1,199

Pre-order now! If you're a creative who's been looking for a new iPad, then the brand new iPad Pro has come at just the right time. With stunning specs and a beautifully slick design, the iPad Pro (2021) is now available to pre-order.

iMac (2021) | Starting from AU$1,899 iMac (2021) | Starting from AU$1,899

Pre-order now! Liven up your office with one of the seven stunning new colors for the iMac (2021). Featuring the new Apple M1 chipset and up to 512GB of storage, the latest iMac is due to ship towards the second half of May.

iPad Pro (2021)

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Pro comes complete with the M1 chip for the first time ever. It also features an 8-core CPU that's 50% faster than the previous generation and an 8-core GPU that delivers 40% faster graphics. We'll also be seeing a 16-core Apple Neural Engine, 2x faster storage access – plus a 2TB storage option too!

The USB-C port at the bottom will now support Thunderbolt and USB 4, offering 4x the bandwidth and being able to pass high resolution video files across. Excitingly, the iPad Pro will now support mmWave 5G, being able to reach 4GB/s at peak speeds.

The iPad Pro is introducing a new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with a 122º field of view, which enables the new Center Stage function. This enables users to record and stream video while moving around their space. Center Stage will track the user's movement and keep the subject in the field-of-view by panning to follow them. It'll even expand to fit others in the shot if new people join the video.

Meanwhile, there will be a new Liquid Retina XDR display that will feature 1000 nits of full screen brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

iMac (2021)

(Image credit: Apple)

The brand new iMac 2021 has been completely redesigned around the new M1 chip. While this isn't the first time we've seen the M1, this certainly seems to be the first computing product that really makes the most out of the technology. The power of the M1 chip has enabled Apple to shrink the size of components including the thermal system, which makes the iMac 2021 over 50% thinner than the previous iMac generation at 11.5mm thin.

The iMac will feature a 24" 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and 11.3 pixels. Meanwhile, the TrueTone technology will adjust the color output of the display as the environment around it changes.

The camera has also been given an update, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that features a larger sensor for better performance in low light. Plus, the M1 chip has enabled computational video updates that are designed to enhance each pixel of video. Apple bills this as the "best camera ever in a Mac".

It's clear that Apple has been inspired by the massive shift to working from home that many of us have experienced over the past year. It made a point of highlighting the improved microphone and speakers that are designed to make Zoom calls smoother.

Meanwhile, the CPU performance is 85% faster than previous models, enabling users to easily and quickly work on 100MP photographs in Lightroom. Plus, the iMac 2021 will also feature 2x faster graphics and 3x faster machine learning. Excitingly, due to the M1 chip featuring the same architecture as the chips found in iPhones and iPads, the iMac 2021 will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps as well.

The iMac 2021 will feature up to four USB-C ports, including two Thunderbolt ports. There will also be three new keyboards – two of which include Touch ID for the first time in iMac history.

Read more

Best Mac printer

Best iPad for photo editing

Best iPhone for photography

Best budget camera phone

Best laptop for photo editing

Best password manager