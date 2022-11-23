Need a new laptop? This £599 ASUS Vivobook is a STUNNING deal right now

UPDATE, Nov 24th: This article originally linked to an Amazon deal for the 14" version of this laptop, however it sold out in a matter of hours. BUT, Currys still has stock of the 15.6" version of the very same laptop, and it's even £0.99 cheaper - result! Don't hang around though - we've found several other retailers have already sold out of these ASUS OLED laptops in the last 24 hours. Deal link below...

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 may not look like much in pictures, but it sports an OLED display. Just like OLED TVs, these are the holy grail of image quality, outclassing their traditional LCD counterparts in almost every area, including brightness, contrast and colour accuracy. The OLED panel in this laptop runs at a super-high 2880 x 1800 resolution and boasts a huge 600-nit max brightness. Then there's the 100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage - the broadest (and therefore hardest to display) commonly used colour gamut out there.

And it's not just the Vivobook's screen that impresses. Power comes from a powerful yet efficient Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core processor, paired with a generous 16GB RAM. A super-speedy 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD takes care of storage, while bang-up-to-date dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports offer the fastest possible data transfer speeds. This laptop is even Intel EVO certified, meaning you'll get the best possible performance and battery life compromise.

A laptop with such high-end specs in every area should cost well into four-figure territory, so for £599 we cannot overstate just how much of a bargain this is!

Here's the deal:

(opens in new tab) ASUS 15.6" Vivobook OLED laptop| was £899 |now £599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £300 at Currys Here's something very special: an affordable laptop, but one sporting an ultra-premium OLED screen. This 15.6" display has a sky-high 2880x1800 resolution and huge 600-nit max brightness, along with 100% DCI-P3 color support - that's simply amazing. Power comes from a 12-core Intel processor paired with 16GB of RAM.

UK DEAL

