My job is testing monitors: here are the monitor deals I'd pick this Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and all the big-name retailers have already launched their Black Friday monitor deals, so if a new screen is on your shopping list, now is definitely the time to buy.

I've seen lots of amazing deals on monitors, and the sheer choice of deals can be overwhelming. But I've drilled down and assembled a selection which I think represents the best value at a range of price points, from sub-$150 budget monitors, through mid-range bargains, right up to premium color-critical displays.

I've prioritized image quality throughout, and selected IPS-based LCD screens, as these have enhanced color and contrast consistency versus other LCD types - a must for accurate image or video editing. Some deals may seem temptingly cheap, but on closer inspection, they're not all that great and so I've not included them: screens with lower-than-average resolutions being typical examples, as these would result in a blocky, pixelated image, and are a false economy when superior, higher-res displays cost only marginally more. For a photographer, like myself, image quality is everything.

So what are you waiting for? Read on to see our best Black Friday monitor deals!

US monitor deals

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6" portable monitor | was $139.99 | now $89

Save $50 at Amazon Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.

MSI 24.5" Full HD monitor | was $104.99 | now $69.99

Save $35 at Amazon Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, with its 1080p resolution being ideal for a 24" screen size. At this price, you can't really lose!

acer Nitro 27" QHD monitor | was $179.99 | now $149.99

Save $30 at Amazon This is a stunning monitor deal! QHD 2560 x 1440 res (cheaper 27" monitors are often 1920 x 1080, which isn't crisp enough), IPS color and contrast consistency, HDR 10 support, and even an impressive 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage. For this price it's an absolute steal.

ASUS ProArt PA279CRV 27" 4K monitor | was $449 | now $379

Save $70 at Amazon You can get cheaper 27" monitors this Prime Day, but this one is tailored specifically for discerning image/video editors. Features like 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color coverage are hard to match, while factory colour calibration to an accuracy of Delta E <2 further justifies the price.

Samsung 31.5" 4K monitor | was $339 | now $209

Save $130 at Amazon Not so long ago, a 32" 4K monitor would have cost a fortune – but not any more. This Samsung screen displays and advertised 138% of the sRGB color space. It's a VA panel rather than IPS, so don't expect class-leading color and contrast consistency, but at this incredible price you really can't complain.

Samsung M7 32" 4K Smart Monitor | was $399.99 | now $299.99

Save $100 at Amazon Here's something a little different: a smart monitor. Not only do you get a 32" 4K display here, this monitor also has built-in smart tech to let you web browse, use your favourite streaming service, and even use Microsoft 365 productivity apps, all without a connected computer.

LG 34WP60C-B 34" curved ultrawide monitor | was $349.99 | now $229.99

Save $120 at Amazon There's nothing quite like an ultrawide monitor for gaming immersion or side-by-side multitasking. Amazon has lots of Prime Day deals on 34" curved ultrawides, but after close scrutiny we think this is the best value.

LG 45" 32:9 super-ultrawide curved monitor | was $699.99 | now $549.99

Save $150 at Amazon Monitors don't come more impressive than this! The LG 45GR65DC-B is a gargantuan 45 inches wide, with a 32:9 aspect ratio that's like placing two normal 16:9 widescreen displays side by side. Wraparound curvature and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage make this an even more tempting deal.

UK monitor deals

ASUS 15.6" portable monitor | was £179 | now £95

Save £84 at Amazon Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.

Philips 24" monitor | was £99.99 | now £68.97

Save £31.02 at Amazon Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? 24-inch Full HD monitors don't get much cheaper than this, and it's even an IPS LCD panel, so colour and contrast consistency should be good.

Acer Nitro 27" monitor | was £189.90 | now £149.90

Save £40 at Amazon There are cheaper 27" monitors with Prime discounts, but they're only 1920x1080 screens. This 2560x1440 display will be noticeably crisper, and it's IPS, meaning superior image quality to cheaper VA panels.

ASUS 28" 4K monitor | was £359 | now £199

Save £160 at Amazon This is the absolute best monitor deal we've found this Black Friday! £199 for a 28", 4K, IPS monitor capable of 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR 10 support? That's incredible value. Buy one while you can!

BenQ PD2705U 27" 4K monitor | was £349.99 | now £309.99

Save £40 at Amazon You can get cheaper 27" monitors this Prime Day, but this one is tailored specifically for discerning image/video editors. Features like 99% sRGB and Rec.709 colour coverage, plus factory colour calibration to an accuracy of Delta E <3, easily justify the price.

Dell 32" 4K monitor | was £539.99 | now £459.99

Save £80 at Amazon 32" 4K IPS monitors don't get much cheaper than this. You even get a respectable 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage, along with FreeSync and G-SYNC compatibility - good news for gamers. Factory colour calibration to a Delta-E of less than 2 adds even more value.