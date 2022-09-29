Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3

Earlier this week the rumoured Moto G72 appeared in renders online, courtesy of @OnLeaks (opens in new tab)and Pricebaba (opens in new tab), giving us an idea of what to expect. Today, the news has become solid with Motorola revealing the launch date will be October 3 and the new phone getting a landing page at Flipkart (opens in new tab), which reveals its key features and design.

The landing page on Flipkart contains a lot of information on the new smartphone. Let’s start with the display – the Moto G72 will feature a flagship worthy billion color 10-bit display, which is visually borderless. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with 576Hz touch sampling rate and 130 nits brightness. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The new smartphone will be powered by a Helio G99, which is both powerful and battery preserving, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will run near-stock Android 12 (no Android 13 update mentioned) and packs a monster 5000mAH battery 33W fast charging. With Dolby Atmos speakers users should be treated to clear, multidimensional sound, too.

It’s confirmed by the landing page that as rumored the Moto G72 will boast a 108MP main camera. There will also be an ultra-wide, depth sensor and dedicated macro shooter. The landing page doesn’t mention the front-facing camera but @OnLeaks and Pricebaba suggest a 16MP selfie camera, which sounds about right.

Design wise, it’s a sleek but classic looking phone with IP52 water-repellent design, available in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue in India but this may extend to black to in other markets, as suggested by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba who leaked the phone earlier this week.

While we know we will see the camera launch on Monday October 3, we don’t have an insight on pricing yet.

