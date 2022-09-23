Motorola Razr 2022 rumors hot up ahead of expected global flip phone launch

Motorola launched the Samsung Z Flip 4’ (opens in new tab)s biggest rival, the Moto Razr 2022 into the Chinese market (opens in new tab) last month and it was left unconfirmed if we’d see the phone enter the global market. We wrote at the time that it would be madness for Motorola not to roll their biggest launch of the year out to other regions, and tipsters started tweeting (opens in new tab) to say the phone was being launched globally. Since then the phone has been spotted on a certification website (opens in new tab) making it even more likely and now we are treated to some leaked renders courtesy of @evleaks (opens in new tab), pointing towards a global release, we are pretty sure it will happen, and imminently.

Telling renders

While the promo images of the Motorola Razr 2022 that accompanied the launch last month showed contents of the displays in Chinese only, the renders shared by @evleaks show text in English. If these images are indeed the real deal - @evleaks is a reliable leaker – we can assume these images are intended to accompany the global launch.

Moto Razr 2022: Specifications

The Moto Razr 2022, released for the Chinese market last month, has had its large chin trimmed down significantly and features a dual-camera setup on the back. Other design changes include a slimmer and reportedly more durable hinge, which will allow it to be folded at different angles. It’s a far cry from the Razr 2019 (opens in new tab) and the 2020 Razr 5G (opens in new tab)’s display notches, large chins, and single rear camera set-ups – definitely a step in the right direction.

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 2022 launched in China, boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole camera cut-out design and great 144Hz refresh rate. The back panel of the new foldable features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display, which can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras and to check messages etc.

Sitting above the secondary display, the horizontal dual-camera setup consists of an OIS-enabled 50MP camera and 13MP ultra-wide. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera. Finally, a huge 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging powers the new foldable, which boots Android 12 OS, overlaid with MyUI 4.0.

Moto Razr 2022: Price and availability

We eagerly await an official global announcement for the Moto Razr 2022 from Motorola. Pricing is China is very competitive, where it costs 5,999 yuan, which is about $890/£730, so we hope global pricing follows suit.

