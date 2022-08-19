Motorola Razr 2022 global release looms

A week ago, Motorola launched the Samsung Z Fold 4’s biggest rival, the Moto Razr 2022 (opens in new tab), into the Chinese market. We reported at the time that we expected to see the phone launch for global markets quickly as it would be madness for Motorola not to roll their biggest launch of the year out to other regions. Especially so if they want to be a real rival to Samsung in the foldables market. Now, two tipsters have tweeted saying the phone is being launched globally and the phone has been spotted on a certification website making it seem a sure thing.

No clue why some media are saying the "Motorola RAZR 2022" is only available in China". It sure is coming to Europe as well, so no idea what Moto is communicating, but.......August 11, 2022 See more

Tipster @rquant tweeted that he had “ No clue why some media are saying the "Motorola RAZR 2022" is only available in China". It sure is coming to Europe as well, so no idea what Moto is communicating, but.......”. In the replies, it can be seen that @DSCCRoss, an arguably more prolific leaker, replied saying that “Volume target is pretty high so should be a global release eventually…”

Volume target is pretty high so should be a global release eventually…August 12, 2022 See more

The two tip-off tweets alone, we would treat with a pinch of salt as they don’t really bring more than our own thoughts on a looming global release to the table. However, in addition to these, the device has appeared on the TDRA certification (opens in new tab) website (for the United Arab Emirates), via AndroidHeadlines – although not one of the most well-known certification sites, it gives us sound assurance that a global release isn’t far off at all.

Moto Razr 2022: Specs

The Moto Razr 2022, released for the Chinese market last week, has had its large chin trimmed down a lot and it has a dual-camera setup on the back. Other design changes include a slimmer and reportedly more durable hinge, which will allow it to be folded at different angles. It’s a far cry from the Razr 2019 (opens in new tab) and the 2020 Razr 5G (opens in new tab)’s display notches, large chins, and single rear camera set-ups.

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 2022 launched last week boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole camera cut-out design and great 144Hz refresh rate. The back panel of the new foldable features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display, which can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras and to check messages etc.

The horizontal dual-camera setup sits above the secondary display and consists of an OIS-enabled 50MP camera and 13MP ultra-wide. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

A huge 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging powers the new foldable, which boots Android 12 OS, overlaid with MyUI 4.0.

Moto Razr 2022: Price and availability

We eagerly await an official global announcement for the Moto Razr 2022 and hope the pricing is as competitive for global regions as it is in China, where it costs 5,999 yuan, which is about $890/£730.

