Moment launches a new kind of lens filter for the iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max

By
published

The accessories brand says its QuickLock Filter System will be game-changer for iPhone photographers.

Moment QuickLock Filter System
(Image credit: Moment)

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro earlier this week, makers of smartphone accessories have been falling over themselves to tell us about their new products. And so we've already published guides to both the best iPhone 16 Pro cases and the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases, not to mention the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 16 Pro & Max.

But on the whole, these have largely been tweaked versions of existing products. And that's fine, of course… but here's something completely new.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles