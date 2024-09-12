Moment launches a new kind of lens filter for the iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro earlier this week, makers of smartphone accessories have been falling over themselves to tell us about their new products. And so we've already published guides to both the best iPhone 16 Pro cases and the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases , not to mention the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 16 Pro & Max .

But on the whole, these have largely been tweaked versions of existing products. And that's fine, of course… but here's something completely new.

Moment has just unveiled an evolution from their snap-on filters called the QuickLock Filter System. Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, this new line claims to offer a new way for photographers interact with their smartphones.

(Image credit: Moment)

Traditional screw-on filters can be fiddly to apply, while magnetic ones can feel less than secure. Moment says its proprietary QuickLock filters, which attach to a Moment phone case, offer the best of both worlds. In that they're easy to attach and remove, while secure enough that they won't detach during use, and robust enough to withstand the demands of professional use – and they cover all three of the lenses on the four iPhone models.

Certainly, the ability to quickly swap filters without worrying about them falling off could be a game-changer for anyone involved in run-and-gun shooting. We haven't got our hands on these filters yet to test their claims. But Moment is a reputable company – and produces some of the best add-on lenses for smartphones around.

Four to choose from

The QuickLock system covers all three lenses on the four iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro models. They aren't cheap, but Moment believes their combination of high-end optics and practical usability makes the cost well worth it.

There are four distinct filter types, each designed to address specific iPhone photography needs.

Variable ND Moment Quicklock filter (Image credit: Moment)

1. Mobile VND (2-7 Stop) QuickLock Filter: Offering a range of 2 to 7 stops, this filter allows you to control exposure in bright conditions.

Moment says they're "like sunglasses for your camera lens [that] lets you adjust the strength of the filter by rotating the filter ring. This way, instead of carrying multiple filters for different lighting conditions, you can carry just one and adjust for your specific shot." Variable neutral density filters are particularly useful for video, allowing you to adjust brightness to get the shutter and aperture you want to use.

Made with premium Schott B270 Pro Cinema Glass, these filters are crisp edge to edge without color fringing or cross polarization, while the filter rings are precision machined from aerospace-grade metal.

2. Mobile CineBloom QuickLock Filter: Available in 5%, 10% and 20% densities, these diffusion filters add a dreamy, film-like quality to images, softening hard edges and smoothing skin tones. Moment says they: not only catch and bloom light but soften hard edges and provide a smoothing effect on skin tones, making wrinkles less noticeable." The glass is made by fusing a microlayer of NanoBlack particulates between two layers of top-grade Japanese filter glass.

Quicklock filters attach to Moment's bespoke phone cases for the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro series handsets (Image credit: Moment)

3. Mobile AntiGlare CPL QuickLock Filter: This circular polarizer (CPL) filter is designed to reduce glare and enhance color saturation, which could be especially useful for landscape and architectural photography. It works by rotating a piece of polarized glass in front of your lens to cut out unwanted glare.

Moment says this filter: "makes the skies bluer, trees greener, waters deeper, and allows you to shoot through glass without that hazy look. It does this by changing the light angle bouncing off of bright surfaces, scattering the light rays you don’t want directly in your shot."

4. Mobile CineClear UV Protection QuickLock Filter: This clear filter safeguards the phone's lens from scratches and debris while maintaining image quality. Resistant to dust, fingerprints, and reflections, it's made from premium Schott B270 glass with 98.5% transmission rate and 16 layers of optical coating. Moment says it: "won’t degrade your image quality and maintains full functionality of the iPhone camera system [...] allowing you to protect your expensive camera phone and make it much easier to clean, without the hassle of removing your phone from the case."

The VND filter is priced at $75 and the other three options costing $50 each. Pre-orders are currently open, with shipping expected to begin by the end of September.

Note that the QuickLock Filters are designed to work exclusively with Moment's phone cases, which need to be bought separately.

Moment has also released a range of other accessories for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, including cases, universal grips, cages, and a new shotgun mic.