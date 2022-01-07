Popular

Moment CineFlare Streak filters bring anamorphic flare to your phone & camera

By published

Moment’s filters give you that long, streaky flare effect of anamorphic lenses without specialist optics

Moment CineFlare
(Image credit: Moment)

Anamorphic lenses are popular among filmmakers not just because they can squash an ultra wide image into a regular sensor, but because they give images a particular ‘look’, including elongated flare effects – and that’s what this new CineFlare Streak filter replicates.

Moment's CineFlare filters aren't just for phones – they're regular circular glass filters in a range of sizes for screwing straight on to camera lenses. (Image credit: Moment)
Related articles

Best camera filters
Best diffusion filters
Best anamorphic lenses
Best iPhone lenses

This anamorphic effect comes from the way highlights and flare effects are stretched out by the anamorphic process, and with these new filters you can get that look without having to invest in anamorphic kit.

The Moment CineFlare Streak filters are circular filters available in a range of sizes direct from the Moment Store. You can choose the size to fit your camera lens or get a larger size and step-up rings to fit them to different filter threads.

The anamorphic flare effect produces elongated streaks from highlights – you can adjust the angle. (Image credit: Moment)

You can also use the new filter with your phone, via Moment’s M-series phone lens system and an additional 67mm filter mount. There’s also a clip-on 67mm filter holder for phones that doesn’t need any extra gear.

(Image credit: Moment)

The CineFlare Streak filters use Japanese optical glass for crisp and clear image detail and are made from precision-machined aluminium. They can be rotated to adjust the angle of the flare and come in ‘blue streak’ and ‘gold streak’ versions, depending on the flare color you want. They can also be stacked with Moment’s CineBloom filter for an “ultra-dreamy” look.

Moment’s CineFlare Streak filters are available now and cost US$84.99 for the 67mm version (about £63/AU$119).

Filter buying guides
• Best polarizing filters
• Best ND grad filters
• Best neutral density (ND) filters
• Best variable ND filters
• Best lens protection filters
• Best light pollution filters
• Best close up filters

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

Related articles