Moment CineFlare Streak filters bring anamorphic flare to your phone & camera

Anamorphic lenses are popular among filmmakers not just because they can squash an ultra wide image into a regular sensor, but because they give images a particular ‘look’, including elongated flare effects – and that’s what this new CineFlare Streak filter replicates.

Moment's CineFlare filters aren't just for phones – they're regular circular glass filters in a range of sizes for screwing straight on to camera lenses. (Image credit: Moment)

This anamorphic effect comes from the way highlights and flare effects are stretched out by the anamorphic process, and with these new filters you can get that look without having to invest in anamorphic kit.

The Moment CineFlare Streak filters are circular filters available in a range of sizes direct from the Moment Store. You can choose the size to fit your camera lens or get a larger size and step-up rings to fit them to different filter threads.

The anamorphic flare effect produces elongated streaks from highlights – you can adjust the angle. (Image credit: Moment)

You can also use the new filter with your phone, via Moment’s M-series phone lens system and an additional 67mm filter mount. There’s also a clip-on 67mm filter holder for phones that doesn’t need any extra gear.

(Image credit: Moment)

The CineFlare Streak filters use Japanese optical glass for crisp and clear image detail and are made from precision-machined aluminium. They can be rotated to adjust the angle of the flare and come in ‘blue streak’ and ‘gold streak’ versions, depending on the flare color you want. They can also be stacked with Moment’s CineBloom filter for an “ultra-dreamy” look.

Moment’s CineFlare Streak filters are available now and cost US$84.99 for the 67mm version (about £63/AU$119).

Filter buying guides

• Best polarizing filters

• Best ND grad filters

• Best neutral density (ND) filters

• Best variable ND filters

• Best lens protection filters

• Best light pollution filters

• Best close up filters