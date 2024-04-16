"Mini trinity" lens! Meet the palm-sized Sony 16-25mm f/2.8 G

By James Artaius
published

Sony launches the small but mighty 16-25mm f/2.8 G "mini-trinity" lens

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G
(Image credit: Sony)

Love the speed of a trinity lens, but hate the size? If you tend to shoot at the widest end of your wide-angle lenses, Sony might have the perfect solution for you: the Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G

This is the companion lens to the recently released Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G. In both cases, Sony has taken the two most popular trinity lenses (the 16-35mm and 24-70mm) and focused on the widest end in order to maintain the speed but drastically reduce the size – and cost.

