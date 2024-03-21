Memory madness! Amazing Amazon Spring sale deals on memory cards

Let's face it, you can never have too much storage, especially for your camera. SD, microSD and CFexpress cards are often great value, but the current Amazon Spring Deal Day sale, which runs until March 25, there are top-rated cards available at rock-bottom prices - some are the cheapest we've ever seen them!

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSanDisk-256GB-Extreme-RescuePRO-Deluxe%2Fdp%2FB09X7CFXSX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B |

was £139.57 | now £110.76

Save over £28 on this CFexpress Type B card that offers transfer speeds of up to 1700MB/s with the latest mirrorless cameras. This card cost around £150 last Black Friday, but is not reduced to its best price ever. A great deal for stacking up with spares.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSanDisk-256GB-Extreme-RescuePRO-Deluxe%2Fdp%2FB09X7CFXSX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC |

was £39.80 | now £31.48

Save £7.32 on this UHS-1 SD memory card that offers very decent 200MB/s transfer speeds. And at this price (which is the lowest we've seen on Amazon for the 256GB capacity this year), you can stock up and never run out of card space again! Other capacities are available, but it's the 256GB version that's the best value right now.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07G3H5RBT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC|

was £56.99 | now £18.49

Save £38.50 on this 170MB/s Class 10 card that comes with Rescue Pro Deluxe data recovery software.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSanDisk-256GB-Extreme-RescuePro-Deluxe%2Fdp%2FB09X7DGDQ7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SanDisk Extreme 256GB SDXC card | was £33.22 | now £27.99

Save £10 at Amazon There are slightly cheaper 256GB SD cards out there, but they won't match the 180MB/s max read speed of this SanDisk Extreme offering.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07YD5TK4F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD | was £124.99 | now £105.99

Save £19 at Amazon We reckon Crucial's X9 is one of the best-value 1TB portable SSD right now - this is a real steal for a drive with a rapid max read speed of 1,050MB/s.

And don't forget.... a card reader!

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLexar-Professional-Multi-Card-Reader-LRW500URBAMZN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Lexar Professional 3-in-1 card reader| was £24.99 |now £19.99

Save £5 Transfer data from SD, microSD or CompactFlash cards at up to 312MB/s with this stylish card reader from a well-respected brand. Now with a 32% discount on Prime Day.

See the full range of Amazon Spring Sale memory card deals which run through to March 25

Memory card buyer's guides: