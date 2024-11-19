MASSIVE $500 saving on the Sony A7 III & 28-70 in early Amazon Black Friday deal

Save a HUGE $501 at Amazon this Sony full-frame mirrorless camera that everyone wants to own

It's just over a week to go until we see the very best Black Friday camera deals, but this discount on one of the best-selling cameras around is hard to ignore!

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,498 Save $501 at Amazon

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,498
Save $501 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you’ll never miss a moment.

View Deal
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

