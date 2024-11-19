MASSIVE $500 saving on the Sony A7 III & 28-70 in early Amazon Black Friday deal

It's just over a week to go until we see the very best Black Friday camera deals, but this discount on one of the best-selling cameras around is hard to ignore!

The Sony A7 III is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the third generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor.

It has quite rightly become one of the favorite choices of enthusiast photographers and pros alike.

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,498

Save $501 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you’ll never miss a moment.

If you're in the market for a full-frame camera, you could certainly do worse than the Sony A7 III. With improved battery life, 10fps continuous shooting, a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, high resolution 4K video, 5x slow motion, and more, there's not much the Sony A7 III can't do! This full-frame mirrorless camera also features dual SD card slots, a joystick for adjusting focus points, and the longest-rated battery life of a mirrorless camera making this one of the best deals to be had before the Black Friday sale begins!