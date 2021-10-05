Manfrotto goes all out with a swathe of new camera backpacks, rollers, cases and sling bags

Manfrotto has announced an astonishing amount of new kit, the bulk of the new gear relates to a gigantic drop of 31 camera bags (and related accessories) including five new photography backpacks, two new tough cases and a range of holsters, messengers, accessories, tote and waist bags to boot!

There's an all-new PRO Light collection of five bags as well as huge updates to Manfrotto's Street and Advanced bag series too. The new bags have all been designed in Italy with amateur and professional photographers and videographers in mind.

Interior space is said to have been maximised and all of the new models feature a new M-Guard dividing system. This new feature uses a slim-profile high-density EVA foam to add extra shock absorbance and protect your valuable camera kit from knocks and dings when you're out on a shoot, we look forward to seeing how it performs when we review the new models in the hopefully not too distant future.

Three of Manfrotto's bag ranges will see new models added, including the stylish Street collection, urban-centric Advanced collection, and the PRO Light bag collection aimed at professional photographers. This wasn't all Manfrotto had to announce this morning, check out the news on the new EzyFrame backdrops and Move tripod head adapter.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Manfrotto Street collection is refreshed

Manfrotto's new Street Crossbody Pouch, Street Slim Camera Backpack and the Street Tote (left to right). (Image credit: Manfrotto)

Five new additions hit Manfrotto's Street range with all of them having the ability to be converted from photography bags into day bags depending on whether you're using them for everyday purposes or specifically for a photoshoot which makes them more versatile and fits with the demands of modern city living. There's also a new Street Slim Backpack as well as a Street Convertible Tote Bag.

The new Street Crossbody Pouch could be handy for storing a smartphone and can be worn by its pull-out drawstring or as an extended compartment to the new Street backpack and tote bags. A new Street Tech Organizer is also designed to help you keep your accessories and cables neat and tidy while the new Street Waist Bag is suitable for carrying smaller bridge or compact cameras. UK and US prices are below:

Street Slim Backpack $99.99/£87.95

Street Convertible Tote Bag $119.99£105.95

Street Waist Bag $39.99/£35.95

Street Crossbody Pouch $19.99/£17.95

Street Tech Organizer $29.99/£26.95

Check out the brand-new Manfrotto PRO Light range

From left to right: Pro Light Backloader S, Pro Light Backloader M, Pro Light Flexloader, Pro Light Frontload M and Pro Light Multiloader. (Image credit: Manfrotto)

The new PRO Light 2021 collection is a specialized camera gear carrying solution line that was conceptualized and developed to cater to specific gear needs of photo and video professionals. This includes four uniquely designed backpacks that offer various capacities, access points, and specialized compartments.

Four different backpack ranges are added to the series though the Backloader style backpack will be available in both Small and Medium sizes so there's a total of five to choose from. UK and US prices are below:

PL Backloader backpack Small $179.99/£169.95

PL Backloader backpack Medium $199.99/£179.95

PL Multiloader backpack Medium $279.99/£259.95

PL Frontloader backpack Medium $219.99/£199.95

PL Flexloader backpack Large $329.99/£299.95

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Also announced were two new Tough hard cases which fall under the PRO Light range: the Tough Reloader 55 Roller and Tough 83 Roller. They're both carry-on sized and feature pre-cubed foam inserts which you can customise to your specific equipment, both have rolling wheels and are compatible with new accessories including a harness to carry your tough case like a backpack, a laptop sleeve for a bit of additional storage and a tripod bag which can be lashed to your tough case for easy transportation. UK and US prices are below:

Reloader Tough Tripod Bag $59.99/£45.95

Reloader Tough Laptop Sleeve $69.99/£64.95

Reloader Tough Harness System $89.99/£82.95

Reloader Tough H-83 PL Roller $319.99/£289.95

Reloader Tough H-55FOAM Roller $279.99/£259.95

Manfrotto's Advanced series gets overhauled

From left to right: Advanced Active III, Advanced Holster L III, Advanced Befree III and Advanced Rolling Camera Bag III. (Image credit: Manfrotto)

The Advanced range is Manfrotto's answer to photographer's looking to carry gear for long periods of time in the ever changeable weather around the globe. The range has a minimal all-black style with grey details and a red interior featuring the new M-Guard dividers. There's six backpacks, four shoulder bags, a 3-way carryall, messenger satchel and three holsters.

The holster style bag which is available in small, medium and large sizes to help fit your camera with different lenses attached and a sling-style messenger bag which looks perfect for city living.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

The new Advanced Rolling Bag III is lightweight and designed for airplane carry-on. It also features a tripod connection on the side and has a built-in laptop and tablet pocket. It also comes with a rain cover to keep your kit protected in a downpour and features Manfrotto's new M-Guard dividers to help you sort and organise all of your camera gear and keep it protected from knocks and dings. UK and US prices are below:

Advanced Active Backpack III $109.99/£99.95

Advanced Compact Backpack III $99.99/£89.95

Advanced Gear Backpack Medium III $129.99/£119.95

Advanced Fast Backpack Medium III $149.99/£139.95

Advanced Travel Backpack Medium III $159.99/£149.95

Advanced Hybrid Backpack Medium III $169.99/£159.95

Advanced Holster Small III $39.99/£36.95

Advanced Holster Medium III $44.99/£41.95

Advanced Holster Large III $49.99/£45.95

Advanced Shoulder Bag Extra Small III $29.99/£27.95

Advanced Shoulder Bag Small III $39.99/£36.95

Advanced Shoulder Bag Medium III $49.99/£45.95

Advanced Shoulder Bag Large III $59.99/£54.95

Advanced Messenger Medium III $109.99/£99.95

Advanced Rolling Bag III $229.99/£210.95

Advanced Befree Backpack III $139.99/£129.95

