Manfrotto expands its EzyFrame series to a total of 10 new backgrounds

Manfrotto has announced its new EzyFrame backgrounds, all measuring 2x2.3m and available in six different vintage styles: Ink, Sage, Walnut, Pewter, Aubergine and Crimson.

Tobacco, Olive, Smoke and Concrete EzyFrames have been available for a while and due to the success of the Ezyframe range Manfrotto has added these six new models, expanding the options to ten backgrounds, perfect for fashion, beauty and portraiture.

If you think the style of the new backgrounds looks familiar that’s because they have been available for a while in the form of Manfrotto’s more portable Collapsible Reversible Background range which measure a smaller 1.5x2.1m. This makes the new models 46% larger than than the Collapsible Reversible ones so are far more suitable for full length portraits and fashion or beauty shoots in a studio environment, though the Collapsible Reversible options looks like the better choice if you like portability and shooting outside.

It’s worth noting that Lastolite products like the Collapsible Reversible backgrounds have now been rebranded as Manfrotto to simplify the branding in its photo accessory ranges.

All six of the new EzyFrame Vintage Backgrounds have an RRP of £429.95 and the covers will cost £250.95, while the Aluminium Frame Support Kit is already available for £69.95. Manfrotto tells us that kits will be available bundling together the frame, cover and carry case but no price has been mentioned for this yet.

There’s also a cover available for each specific background style which has a 6” skirt to help cover the bottom edge of the frame to help your background and blend it in seamlessly with your chosen floor surface when shooting full length portraits.

The new models will also be fully compatible with the Manfrotto Frame Support Kit which includes a support leg to help keep the frame secure and can also have weight added to it to add further security.

