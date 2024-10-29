Apple supercharges the iMac with a powerful new M4 chip – and cuts the price!

Apple updates its iMac with faster processing, a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Apple Intelligence and new colors!

Apple has unveiled its new iMac complete with a fresh M4 chip. The new all-in-one desktop computer comes complete with a new glass textured Retina display, a thin sleek design, and a host of new features including Apple intelligence – Apple's long-awaited AI update!

The Apple iMac computer has been a staple of the brand since 1998 and has been a favorite choice for creatives in search of the best desktop for photo and video editing. Although it seemed to be losing popularity in recent years, the introduction of the powerful new M4 chip brings with it features that aim to revitalize the iMac and speed up workflow.

