Apple has unveiled its new iMac complete with a fresh M4 chip. The new all-in-one desktop computer comes complete with a new glass textured Retina display, a thin sleek design, and a host of new features including Apple intelligence – Apple's long-awaited AI update!

The Apple iMac computer has been a staple of the brand since 1998 and has been a favorite choice for creatives in search of the best desktop for photo and video editing. Although it seemed to be losing popularity in recent years, the introduction of the powerful new M4 chip brings with it features that aim to revitalize the iMac and speed up workflow.

(Image credit: Apple)

The M4 chip facilitates a strong boost in performance with Apple claiming the much-improved CPU to house the 'world's fastest' CPU core, providing up to 1.7x faster processing than the iMac with M1.

The M4 has been designed to handle extensive workloads in various areas, including gaming, which now offers 2x faster frame rates, as well as video and photo editing.

Apple states, "Content creators can edit like never before, with up to 2.1x faster photo and video editing performance when applying complex filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro compared to iMac with M1".

The more AI tools that are added to editing software, such as Adobe's Generative Fill, require a higher level of processing power to produce quick results, so more power is needed to keep up. Improvements in the M4 chip's processing speeds should improve workflow speeds – a blessing for any creative!

The M4's Neural Engine, Apple's term for AI-dedicated processor cores that accelerate machine learning tasks for Apple devices, is now over 3x faster than on the iMac with M1. This is to provide fast and efficient AI assistance with Apple Intelligence features first announced at WWDC in June.

With Apple Intelligence, Apple introduces a brand new AI experience to macOS, providing new ways for users to 'work, communicate, and express themselves on Mac'. These new additions include new Writing Tools that aid in refining, summarizing, and proofreading text that aim to speed up workflow so users can get back to the more important tasks.

AI features continue with integrated Chat GPT (if the user chooses it), Image Playground (a limited AI image generator), privacy protection, and a new and improved Siri model that is even more 'capable'. The new Siri can learn the user's "personal context" to deliver more tailored intelligence and automated responses.

As the iMac M4 is an all-in-one computer, the screen plays a large role in the performance, especially for video and photo editing. While only available in 24-inch (the old 27-inch variant that would often be the top choice for photographers didn't survive into the M-processor era), the new M4 version still manages a 4,480 x 2,520 4.5K Retina display and now buyers have the option for a nano-texture glass

The Nano-texture glass (also available on the new iPad Pro, the device in which the M4 chip debuted) is an option that drastically reduces reflections and glare while maintaining outstanding image quality. This allows the iMac to be placed in more locations without needing to draw the curtains and block out daylight – but will set you back an extra $200/£200.

The in-built camera has also seen an upgrade. The new 12MP Centre Stage camera keeps the subject in the center of the screen at all times, even with multiple subjects in the frame. The camera also supports Desk View, utilizing the wide-angle camera to provide a top-down view of your desk. This is useful for educators and content creators to show off what they are working on without an overhead rig system.

Other notable features include all four USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4 for superfast data transfers (except on the base model, which is limited to 2).

All come with MacOS Sequoia, and is available in seven "vibrant" colors – each with matching accessories – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Memory options start at 16GB of faster-unified memory, configurable via 24GB up to 32GB.

Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus says, "iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again. With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Centre Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac."

The new iMac M4 is available to preorder today with availability beginning November 8, 2024. The cost starts at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU $1,999 rising depending on additional extras.