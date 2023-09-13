Logitech’s first document camera reaches places that other webcams can’t

For over two decades, Logitech has been one of the leading webcam companies. Many individuals educate, engage, and connect with others with Logitech devices and sales grew fast during the pandemic, but, until now, if you wanted to use a Logitech camera with documents a certain amount of jerry-rigging was needed (indeed you'll find YouTube videos telling you how).

Now the launch of the Logitech Reach means the brand is providing a complete answer in the form of a document camera. The Logitech Reach is a versatile, articulating camera designed to elevate non-digital content sharing.

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in demand for non-digital content sharing. Through lockdown, everyone from personal trainers, to chefs, and crafters turned to video as a way of continuing to communicate with their audience. Although life has returned to normal, many people have continued to adopt video learning as standard practice and the Logitech Reach will help alleviate many of the challenges these content creators face.

There is no way back for the slide-based overhead projector now the digital classroom has established itself! The Logitech Reach's “show and tell” experience is delivered using high-quality 1080p video at 60fps through enhanced glass optics. The camera boasts smart autofocus that "delivers a more immersive experience." The camera itself is able to effortlessly move horizontally and vertically allowing the content-creator to show different perspectives and zoom in on details with 4.3x lossless zoom in a single button.

For content creators wanting to switch from speaking to the camera to showing off a skill, a pivoting camera enables users to easily change the vantage point and position the camera. It’s designed to adapt to the space you have so the Logitech Reach can be operated in full desktop mode when using it on a table or in its compact setup paired with the low-profile edge clamp in more confined spaces.

Working with the Indiegogo Enterprise platform, Logitech is able to offer the Logitech Reach to early adopters and innovation seekers at a discounted price in return for insight into how it can be used in different environments and for different reasons. To be among the first to use the Logitech Reach sign up at Reach Camera.

