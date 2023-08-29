Sony announces two new mirrorless cameras: watch the launch live

Today Sony announced the A7C II and the high-resolution 61MP A7CR full-frame mirrorless cameras. The company also unveiled the second-generation Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II professional wide-angle zoom - taking its range of lenses for the E-mount to 70. Below is our coverage of the build-up to the live launch. But you can also cut to the chase and read our in-depth stories and reviews:

Sony has officially confirmed that it will be launching new mirrorless camera products today, August 29, with the announcement set for 10:00 EST / 15:00 BST (that's 2am AEST on August 30). The announcement will take place live on YouTube and Sony is inviting everyone to follow along, and you can bet we will be there.

There are a few clues hidden in Sony's invite that give us little hints at what this announcement might contain. Firstly, Sony clearly hints at multiple products being launched, and while we would love this to be multiple cameras, Sony also makes a lot of lenses and accessories including microphones and flashes which it could also be launching at the same time.

Sony does specifically say that these new products will "elevate your content creation experience like never before". Now this wouldn't be the first case of a marketing department hugely overstating things, but if whatever is announced is a game-changer for hybrid content creators, that would be very exciting.

