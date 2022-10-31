Fujifilm is launching a new camera: watch third X-Summit event with us

Another Fujifilm X Summit is set to take place this week from Tokyo, Japan. It will be the third X Summit event in 2022, following the event from Omiya in May and then New York in September (opens in new tab).

November 2 is the day of the next X Summit! But what will happen this time? The rumors suggest we could see the launch of the much anticipated Fujifilm X-T5, but we'll have to wait until the day to find out for sure. Whatever we see, it's likely to become one of the best Fujifilm cameras you can buy.

The event will start streaming live on November 2nd at 1 pm GMT / 9 am EST and you can watch it on Fujifilm's YouTube channel. We've put the placeholder link below so that you can follow the announcements along with us!