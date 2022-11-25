Let there be light… and savings! $40 off the Lume Cube Ring Light Pro

While Black Friday is a great time to get a great deal, it's rare that a brand new product finds itself among the discounts. So we were pleased as punch to see the recently released Lume Cube Ring Light Pro on sale for just $219.99 (opens in new tab)!

This $40 saving is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen – not just because it's a huge price reduction, but a huge reduction on a brilliant product.

The Lume Cube Ring Light Pro (review) is one of the absolute best ring lights on the market. So we've given it our highest recommendation even at full price, but with 40 bucks off it's an irresistible offer!

SAVE $40 Boasts an edge-lit design, comprising 256 inward-facing LEDs with built-in diffusion, to deliver powerful output with softness and even coverage with a 96+ CRI rating.

The Lume Cube Ring Light Pro is the best ring light we've ever used. Packing plenty of power, beautiful diffusion, wired or cordless power, an intelligent information panel and a remote control, it's perfect for portrait photography, brilliant for Zoom calls and ideal for video, content creators, unboxings and how tos.

This is the gold standard for ring lights, and earns its "Pro" designation with distinction. At 17 inches in diameter it's an inch smaller than the fantastic Lume Cube Wireless Ring Light, but it gives you a half hour more battery life and the new light stand is a half-foot higher.

The new remote control is a godsend for lighting yourself, and the improved diffusion is a dream for lighting portrait subjects. The quality of light is also absolutely spot-on, which is particularly important for creators shooting content such as makeup tutorials.

