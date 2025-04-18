Love bubble bokeh? This new lens has an unusual slider that customizes the bokeh
The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 is a cinema lens that allows creators to adjust the look of the bokeh from soft to bubble
Photographers and videographers often debate the quality of the bokeh, or the out-of-focus points of light, coming from a lens – but a new lens by TTArtisan gives creatives two different styles of bokeh to choose from. The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 is a new cinema lens that has a slider capable of adjusting the bokeh from soft to the well-defined edges known as “bubble” bokeh.
Using a single slider at the top of the lens, creatives can adjust the lens from a soft bokeh to one with more well-defined edges. The soft mode helps the background melt away into soft bokeh. TTArtisan says using the soft mode also creates a “filter-like softness,” so the subject won’t be as sharply defined in soft mode. In bubble mode, the bokeh is more well-defined, creating a more striking background.
The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 isn’t the first lens to give creatives control over the look of the bokeh. The Canon RF 100mm Macro IS USM has a bokeh control ring, along with the Voigtlander Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens.
The bokeh slider also plays a role in the lens’ close focusing capabilities. In soft mode, the lens can focus as close as 11 in. / .28m, while in bubble mode that minimum focusing distance is 21.7 in. / .55m. The lens is fully manual, which means there is no autofocus but the optic is designed to use with follow focus systems.
The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 – which is available in E, X, Z, RF, and L Mounts – is a full-frame lens, making it compatible with both full-frame cameras and APS-C models with a crop factor applied. Made with aviation-grade aluminum, the lens weighs between 24 oz / 678g and 25 oz / 735g, depending on the mount. The lens is designed with 10 elements in seven groups with an 11-blade aperture that ranges from T2.1 to T22.
The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 dual-bokeh lens began shipping on April 18. The lens retails for $380 / £292.
With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.
