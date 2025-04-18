Love bubble bokeh? This new lens has an unusual slider that customizes the bokeh

Photographers and videographers often debate the quality of the bokeh, or the out-of-focus points of light, coming from a lens – but a new lens by TTArtisan gives creatives two different styles of bokeh to choose from. The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 is a new cinema lens that has a slider capable of adjusting the bokeh from soft to the well-defined edges known as “bubble” bokeh.

Using a single slider at the top of the lens, creatives can adjust the lens from a soft bokeh to one with more well-defined edges. The soft mode helps the background melt away into soft bokeh. TTArtisan says using the soft mode also creates a “filter-like softness,” so the subject won’t be as sharply defined in soft mode. In bubble mode, the bokeh is more well-defined, creating a more striking background.

Image 1 of 2 Soft bokeh (Image credit: TTArtisan) Bubble bokeh (Image credit: TTArtisan)

The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 isn’t the first lens to give creatives control over the look of the bokeh. The Canon RF 100mm Macro IS USM has a bokeh control ring, along with the Voigtlander Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens.

The bokeh slider also plays a role in the lens’ close focusing capabilities. In soft mode, the lens can focus as close as 11 in. / .28m, while in bubble mode that minimum focusing distance is 21.7 in. / .55m. The lens is fully manual, which means there is no autofocus but the optic is designed to use with follow focus systems.

Fun & Creative – TTARTISAN NEW 35mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh Cine Lens - YouTube Watch On

The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 – which is available in E, X, Z, RF, and L Mounts – is a full-frame lens, making it compatible with both full-frame cameras and APS-C models with a crop factor applied. Made with aviation-grade aluminum, the lens weighs between 24 oz / 678g and 25 oz / 735g, depending on the mount. The lens is designed with 10 elements in seven groups with an 11-blade aperture that ranges from T2.1 to T22.

The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 dual-bokeh lens began shipping on April 18. The lens retails for $380 / £292.

You may also like

Browse the best cinema lenses or the best lenses for bokeh.