Leica Q3 gets quality of life improvements in significant firmware update

A significant quality of life firmware update has been released for the Leica Q3. Renowned as one of the best compact cameras on the market, and a staple for street photographers worldwide, the new firmware provides the Q3 with a refresh by updating some minor issues and implementing new features that will boost speed and performance.

The official notes for the new firmware (Ver 2.0.1) are as follows:

• The data transfer speed via the Leica Fotos cable was significantly improved

• New default setting for video format (MP4, 4K, 29.97fps/L-GOP/100Mbps/4:2:0-8bit SD & HDMI/H.264):

Ensures that recorded videos can be downloaded via Leica Fotos to the mobile device for playback.

• Improved rendering behavior for series of shots:

This facilitates a continuous preview for Continuous - 2 fps / 14 bit / AF and Continuous - 4 fps / 14 bit / AF.

• Automatic switchover from AFc to AFs in low light conditions, the display will now be in Live View

• Significant improvement in startup times

• The rendering quality in Live View when tapping the shutter button (1st pressure point) was significantly improved

• Bug fixes in the firmware

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

As you can see from the notes, there are many more improvements to the camera than just typical bug fixes. There seems to be a notable focus on compatibility with Leica Fotos, the companion photo app that offers a place to store, organize, edit, and share your images. The update will enable faster data transfer via the Leica Fotos cable and set the camera's recommended video settings to be more compatible with the app.

Another noteworthy update is the automatic switchover from AFc to AFs in low light conditions. This will automatically change the mode in challenging situations, enabling faster and more accurate autofocus. This will be shown as an indicator on the in-camera HUD, and can also be changed via the settings menu.

Bug fixes and other ease-of-use improvements are included in the update, with an improved startup time listed, which I'm sure is a much-loved addition!

As is the Leica way, the update has an accompanying dedicated PDF file showing class and consideration, providing firmware notes and a step-by-step guide on performing the update from preparation to execution.

