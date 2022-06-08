Leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders show a quad Leica camera set-up

A fortnight ago, Xiaomi confirmed that the phone rumors (opens in new tab) were true when they announced a long-term partnership (opens in new tab) with Leica for its mobile imaging technology, saying: “the first imaging flagship smartphone jointly developed by the two companies will be officially launched in July this year.” This is almost certainly the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and now images of this eagerly awaited new flagship smartphone have been leaked online by @Zouton US (opens in new tab) / @OnLeaks (opens in new tab), giving us an insight as to what it may look like.

Hey #FutureSquad! Come take a look at the #Xiaomi12Ultra and its impressive rear camera system (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @ZoutonUS 👉🏻https://t.co/3zQDJfSV4x pic.twitter.com/1b5S9SnNnTJune 6, 2022 See more

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Quad camera set-up

(Image credit: @OnLeaks x @ZoutonUS)

Tipped to give the Samsung S22 Ultra some serious competition, the camera set-up on the 12 Ultra is of paramount importance. While some rumors have suggested the new flagship would launch with the same three cameras as the Mi 11 Ultra, this appears to be incorrect if the renders are accurate as they show a forth camera. According to ZoutonUS the main camera is 50MP and the periscope and ultra-wide cameras both have 48MP sensors. There's no word on the forth camera seen but a good guess would be a secondary telephoto. The cantered punch-hole front-facing camera is said to be 20MP.

"We are convinced that the first jointly developed imaging flagship smartphone makes the pioneering progress of both companies visible. We will provide consumers in the field of mobile photography exceptional image quality, classic Leica aesthetics, unrestricted creativity, and will open a new era of mobile imaging," said Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, when the partnership with Xiaomi was announced, so we’re expecting something special when the 12 Ultra launches.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Specifications

Believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also rumored to feature a 6.6-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10+ support.

We won’t have long to wait to see if the renders are to be believed as Xiaomi themselves have confirmed their first flagship smartphone to benefit from its Leica partnership will launch in July and it can only be the 12 Ultra…

