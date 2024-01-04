Leaked renders show off Samsung's upcoming mid-range camera phones

As the tech world gears up for the launch of Samsung's next flagship camera phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we're also seeing leaks about Samsung's more mainstream 2024 offerings: the upper mid-range Galaxy A55, and the lower mid-range A35.

Galaxy A55

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The A55 is likely to be the sweet spot from a photography perspective, at least judging by the value-packed performance of its predecessor, the Galaxy A54. But where that phone may have the camera performance to worry a flagship handset, its plastic exterior is distinctly mid-range. If the leaked renders of the upcoming A55 are accurate, then Samsung has brough the new phone's styling far more upmarket, with a sleek metal frame. A stylish raised section surrounding the buttons also adds a subtle touch of class.

Under the svelte skin is said to be Samsung's new Exynos 1480 SoC, which contains a new GPU based on AMD's RDNA2 graphics architecture. Little else has surfaced regarding the A55's specs or camera hardware, so we'll need to get closer to the phone's launch date to know more - likely around March, if Samsung sticks to its previous release schedule.

Galaxy A35

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The A35 will sit directly below the A55 in Samsung's extensive model line-up. The current A34 looked a little dated due to its teardrop-style selfie camera notch, but leaked renders of the A35 suggest Samsung has finally righted this with a more modern punch hole cut-out for the A35. This is said to be set into an OLED display, likely with a plastic frame to maintain some distance between this and the metal-framed A55.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The renders show a triple rear-facing camera array, so we'd expect a wide, ultra-wide and macro module at this price point. Rumors suggest the primary camera could use a 50MP sensor, which would be an improvement of the 48MP chip in the current A34, especially if the new phone's sensor is also physically larger than the relatively small 1/2.0" sensor int he A34. The Galaxy A35 will be available in three colors: Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.