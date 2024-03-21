Leak suggests Samsung may FINALLY fix Galaxy S24 Ultra camera issues

Serial camera phone tipster Ice Universe has been at it again, suggesting Samsung's upcoming April software update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra could include some major camera fixes. The tip claims the new update could fix current issues with white balance, while improving image quality from the S24's telephoto camera.

According to SamMobile, zoom images shot at 9.9x zoom are of noticeably better quality when compared to shots snapped by the dedicated 10x telephoto camera - something which the April update could rectify. Furthermore, the S24 is also said to be prone to overexposing images and blowing out highlight detail, while white balance is alleged to be prone to a warm bias - both issues look set to be solved in the April update.

(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Quite how or why such issues weren't picked up prior to the phone's launch in January remains a mystery. Surely such a high-profile flagship handset from a giant in the camera phone sector would have any image quality quirks ironed out during the testing stage. Samsung has now rolled out updates in February and March, yet still issues with camera quality apparently remain. Let's hope they're finally fixed by the April software revision.

Story credit: SamMobile