Leak suggests new ultra-wide prime is coming for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

By Ben Andrews
published

Fujifilm could be about to launch what may be the widest-ever rectilinear APS-C prime lens: the XF8mmF3.5 R WR

Leaked product shots of supposed Fujinon XF8mm f/3.5 lens
(Image credit: FujiRumors.com)

A leak through Fujirumors.com (opens in new tab) suggests Fujifilm may be set to launch the widest ever prime lens for the X-mount system, with the reveal due May 24th at the annual Fujifilm X Summit.

(Image credit: FujiRumors.com)

The new lens lines up alongside the existing XF 8-16mm f2.8 R LM WR in terms of outright largest angle of view, but apart from that, the two lenses seem to differ considerably. Being a prime lens with a slightly smaller maximum aperture, the XF8mm f/3.5 looks to be a significantly smaller lens than the 8-16mm, appearing quite compact when fitted to the X-body featured in the leaked images. A 62mm filter thread is further indication of the relatively slim barrel diameter. We can only hope that if/when the XF8mm f/3.5 goes on sale, it'll at a more accessible price point than the premium-grade XF 8-16mm. Where that lens is one of Fujifilm's ­‘red badge’ professional optics and is priced accordingly, there's no sign of the XF8mm f/3.5 being in the same league. This, combined with the slightly slower aperture, suggests the new prime could be more affordable.

Leaked product shots of supposed Fujinon XF8mm f/3.5 lens

(Image credit: FujiRumors.com)

The rumored Fujinon XF8mm f/3.5 is the last lens on the current Fujifilm X mount roadmap (opens in new tab), and if it does materialize, we reckon it might also be the widest rectilinear (non-fisheye) prime for any current APS-C camera system. It makes the seemingly compact build and the diminutive front lens element an even more impressive achievement. Apart from this 8mm prime and the XF 8-16mm, there was the Sigma 8-16mm f/4.5-5.6 DC HSM lens for APS-C DSLRs. But with that lens recently discontinued, Fujifilm now seem to be the market leaders in ultra-wide rectilinear APS-C lenses.

Story credit: FujiRumors.com (opens in new tab)

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

