Leak suggests new ultra-wide prime is coming for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

A leak through Fujirumors.com (opens in new tab) suggests Fujifilm may be set to launch the widest ever prime lens for the X-mount system, with the reveal due May 24th at the annual Fujifilm X Summit.

The new lens lines up alongside the existing XF 8-16mm f2.8 R LM WR in terms of outright largest angle of view, but apart from that, the two lenses seem to differ considerably. Being a prime lens with a slightly smaller maximum aperture, the XF8mm f/3.5 looks to be a significantly smaller lens than the 8-16mm, appearing quite compact when fitted to the X-body featured in the leaked images. A 62mm filter thread is further indication of the relatively slim barrel diameter. We can only hope that if/when the XF8mm f/3.5 goes on sale, it'll at a more accessible price point than the premium-grade XF 8-16mm. Where that lens is one of Fujifilm's ­‘red badge’ professional optics and is priced accordingly, there's no sign of the XF8mm f/3.5 being in the same league. This, combined with the slightly slower aperture, suggests the new prime could be more affordable.

The rumored Fujinon XF8mm f/3.5 is the last lens on the current Fujifilm X mount roadmap (opens in new tab), and if it does materialize, we reckon it might also be the widest rectilinear (non-fisheye) prime for any current APS-C camera system. It makes the seemingly compact build and the diminutive front lens element an even more impressive achievement. Apart from this 8mm prime and the XF 8-16mm, there was the Sigma 8-16mm f/4.5-5.6 DC HSM lens for APS-C DSLRs. But with that lens recently discontinued, Fujifilm now seem to be the market leaders in ultra-wide rectilinear APS-C lenses.

