Laowa launches widest-ever rectilinear lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras

By Ben Andrews
published

The Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is the new king of ultra-wide, non-fisheye MFT lenses

Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT
(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, have announced the widest rectilinear lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras: the Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT. A development of Laowa's existing 6mm T2.1 Cine lens, the new 6mm f/2 Zero-D is gets electrical contacts – absent from the cine version - which facilitate aperture control via the host camera, as well as the recording of lens EXIF data.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)
 (opens in new tab)

With such a short focal length - equivalent to 12mm in full-frame camera terms - controlling barrel distortion isn't easy, but Laowa claims the new lens produces "close-to-zero" distortion, while capturing an expansive 121.9-degree field of view. It should help make the lens ideal for photographing interiors, architecture and landscapes. A 9cm closest focusing distance can further exaggerate the wide-angle perspective effect whilst giving the shallowest possible depth of field and most pronounced background separation.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)
 (opens in new tab)

The lens is constructed from 13 elements arranged in nine groups, including two aspherical elements to control distortion. A 5-blade diaphragm will produce 10-point sunstars, and a 58mm filter thread facilitates conveniently compact screw-in filters. Although the lens is equipped with electronic contacts, focussing is still manual, but thankfully focussing is much less critical with an ultra-wide lens than a telephoto optic.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)
 (opens in new tab)

The Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is available now from Venus Lens direct, and will shortly be stocked at other retailers, priced at US $499.

Image 1 of 4
Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT sample image
(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Read more
Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)
Best lenses for landscape photography (opens in new tab)
Best lenses for astrophotography (opens in new tab)
Best fisheye lenses (opens in new tab)
Best tilt-shift lenses (opens in new tab)
Best standard zoom lenses (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles