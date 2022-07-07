Laowa launches affordable ultra-wide zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics has launched a new wide-angle lens under its Laowa brand. We've become used to new lenses from Laowa being incredible macro probe lenses, or ultra-fast prime optics, but this new 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom is different again. This time Laowa's aim was to produce a compact and affordable ultra-wide zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

(opens in new tab)

With a diameter of 69.4mm and an 84mm length, the new lens certainly ticks the compact box, and it's also lightweight for a full-frame ultrawide zoom, at just 497g. Part of the reason for this compactness is the relatively slow f/5.6 maximum aperture, though this does stay constant throughout the zoom range. As with many other Laowa lenses, this is also a fully manual lens with no electronic contacts.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

(opens in new tab)

Inside, the 15-element, 11-group optical stack incorporates 2 aspherical elements and 3 ED elements, while a water and dust repelling "Frog-Eye" Coating (FEC) gives the front element some weather protection. A 5-blade diaphragm is unlikely to produce the smoothest bokeh, but it should produce distinctive 10-point sunstars, and it helps keep the overall cost down. Furthermore, a lens this wide with a relatively narrow max aperture is unlikely to produce a shallow depth of field, so bokeh quality isn't of great concern. An unusually short 15cm minimum focus distance gives potential for close-up shots, adding to the lens's typical interiors and landscape applications.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

(opens in new tab)

The Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E and Leica M mounts. The Canon, Nikon and Sony versions will cost USD $649, while the Leica edition is $699. We’re currently testing a review sample of this lens and will bring you our full verdict soon.

Sample image gallery

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 Shot with Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Venus Optics ) Image 1 of 7

Read more

Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

Best lenses for landscape photography (opens in new tab)

Best lenses for astrophotography (opens in new tab)

Best fisheye lenses (opens in new tab)

Best tilt-shift lenses (opens in new tab)

Best standard zoom lenses (opens in new tab)