Laowa announce awesome 2x anamorphic lenses for filmmakers

Laowa has been producing innovative and competent lenses for the photography and video market and is often the choice for filmmakers looking for quality lenses at an affordable price point. The company has now released its Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series, accessible professional anamorphic lens (opens in new tab)es with a constant 2X squeeze ratio for Super35 sensors.

(Image credit: Laowa)

This new set of Proteus lenses consists of 35mm, 45mm, 60m, and 85mm - all featuring a constant T2 aperture. Built with optimized optical design and reliable anamorphic glass, these lenses are able to create sharp close-ups shots at a 1.8 feet distance, smooth elliptical bokeh, and signature flares including blue, amber, and silver options. The Proteus lenses are now selling at $4,999 (approx. £4,395) each and a 2-lens set price for $9,499 (approx. £8,352). Eligible customers can join their #ProteusOnSet program to enjoy a cash rebate of $1,200 for each set order.

To see how these new 2X Anamorphic lenses perform check out the test footage below.

These new Laowa Proteus 2X anamorphic series lenses feature an adapted front anamorphic design for a robust optical composition. It can deliver image sharpness of modern quality while retaining the vintage look of anamorphic characteristics including elliptical bokeh and signature flares.

These lenses have also been delicately designed with a constant 2X squeeze ratio to exemplify the classic wide-screen anamorphic look for cinema use. It works comfortably with 4:3 or 6:5 sensors which are usually the default in professional cinema cameras (opens in new tab) to deliver a 2.66:1 or 2.4:1 image after de-squeeze.

(Image credit: Laowa)

Cinematographers and filmmakers can use the footage entirely or crop it to a 2.39:1 with minimal loss of resolution. With the precision in optical design, the 2X squeeze ratio can be achieved in any focus distance, maintaining the relative shape of the object and avoiding anamorphic mumps.

While the price range might still seem high for some Filmmaker, others familiar with anamorphic lenses will realize that the price to buy these new lenses from Laowa is nearly, or lower than the cost to rent another high-performing anamorphic lens on the market.

It's amazing to see other lens manufacturers producing great industry-leading lenses at a more affordable price point than alternatives from brands long-established within the world of cinematography, choice is always a good thing, but saving money to get the same result is even better.

If you're into filmmaking, look at the best cine lenses (opens in new tab) on the market.