Kodak Ektar 35N film camera drops to $32 in Prime Day deal

It’s no secret that film (and developing costs) have gotten expensive recently. A roll of 35mm can cost $15 nowadays. That’s a lot of money for 36 shots – which is why we love the Kodak Ektar H35 half-frame film camera – it takes double the number of shots so you can capture even more memories on one roll!
I love shooting film, there is a quality to it you just don’t get on digital even when you edit your photos with that film aesthetic. With no preview, getting them developed is always a surprise, and even the ones that don’t quite turn out how you expect have a certain magic to them. What I love about the Kodak Ektar H35 is you can be very creative with your shots and take two different perspectives or two complimentary shots to create one final image.
Take double the number of prints and capture even more special moments with this half-frame 35mm camera. It's lightweight, easy to use. Several color options are available.