Just LOOK at some of the crap Amazon tried to sell me over Black Friday / Cyber Monday

American Idol cameras, 16-year-old manuals, camera watches, Windows 98 software… Amazon tried to sell me a LOT of crap

I've spent the past week knee-deep in searches and promo pages to round up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals. As a result, there have been far too many Amazon tabs open in my browser for far too long.

Well, Amazon noticed. And it was obviously very confused. You know how Amazon recommends you more stuff, based on the stuff you've been looking at? Well, I've been looking at such a bizarre and non-sequitur range of camera gear that clearly Amazon thinks I will buy any old crap.

