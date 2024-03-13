Jaw-dropping images snap up Open Category prizes in World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation has announced the category winners and shortlist for the open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (SWPA).

The SWPA is one of the most prestigious photography competitions and is also one of the largest, and it has therefore been announcing various categories of winners in the lead-up to the Awards Ceremony. The most recent announcement is for the individual category winners for the open competition with the overall winner being announced at the ceremony.

Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, and the category winners represent some of the best photography from around the globe. Each category winner will receive digital imaging equipment from sponsors Sony, such as the best Sony camera and lenses, and will compete for the Open Photographer of the Year title which comes with a handsome $5,000.

The 10 category winners are as follows:

Architecture: Ana Skobe (Slovenia)

Falling Out of Time (Image credit: © Ana Skobe, Slovenia, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Creative: Rob Blanken (Netherlands)

Untitled (Image credit: © Rob Blanken, Netherlands, Winner, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Landscape: Liam Man (UK)

Moonrise Sprites over Storr (Image credit: © Liam Man, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Lifestyle: Alvin Kamau (Kenya)

Twende Ziwani (Let’s go to the Lake) (Image credit: © Alvin Kamau, Kenya, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Motion: Samuel Andersen (Norway)

Rider Getting Down and Dirty (Image credit: © Samuel Andersen, Norway, Winner, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Natural World & Wildlife: Ian Ford (UK)

Caiman Crunch (Image credit: © Ian Ford, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Object: Toni Rinaldo (Indonesia)

Coalition (Image credit: © Toni Rinaldo, Indonesia, Winner, Open Competition, Object, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Portraiture: Michelle Sank (UK)

Zenande, Sinawe, Zinathi, and Buhle at Sea Point Pavilion, Cape Town (Image credit: © Michelle Sank, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Street Photography: Callie Eh (Malaysia)

The Hand (Image credit: © Callie Eh, Malaysia, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Travel: Yan Li (China)

Between Calm and Catastrophe (Image credit: © Yan Li, China Mainland, Winner, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

The level of photography on display from entrants in the Sony World Photography Awards is always at the highest caliber, and this selection of winning images is no exception. The winning images are great examples of color, composition, and subject matter, and I don't envy the judging panel having to pick an overall winner from this selection.

The overall winner of the Open competition will be announced at the Awards ceremony in London on April 18, and a selection of shortlisted and winning images will be shown as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House from April 19 to May 6, 2024, before traveling to other locations. You can see the full list of shortlist entrants on the World Photography Organisation's website.

Sebastião Salgado to receive major award at Sony World Photo Awards

Exceptional photography showcases our diverse world

Sony World Awards finalists showcase the best photography on the planet

The next generation of photographers shortlisted